Less than two weeks away from Oklahoma’s season opener, and everything is starting to come together, on and off the field.

On the field? Practices are crisper, sharper as players begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel with game week on the horizon.

Off the field? You’re never going to eliminate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but OU is doing all it can to limit the negative impact. And all those players (17) who had been active cases just two weeks ago, that number is dwindling by the day.

“We've been able to get a lot of those guys back that were affected several weeks back, so it's been good to have a few more bodies out there,” said head coach Lincoln Riley on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. “Had a pretty successful last couple weeks, certainly, as far as the COVID, the procedures, the testing, all that.

“It's settled down and been an outstanding last couple of weeks. So certainly, gonna have to continue that as we've said before, it's gonna be a week-to-week deal.”

This has been a mock game week for the Sooners, but the college football world got a taste of real action last weekend with Central Arkansas and Austin Peay.

It was a positive sign indicating that just maybe things can get accomplished, maybe the play won’t be so substandard.

Riley definitely not going in with an excuse-making mindset about his group.

“I think the quality of ball will be very good. The one elephant in the room, the one question that you can't answer on that is what impact does COVID have as we go through this. All the sudden if you pop in there and lose a lot of people and still attempt to play a football game, then obviously the quality of ball is not going to be quite as high.

“Doesn't mean it's not playable, not doable, not still worth the competition, fun to watch, all that, but that's the one outlier. If we're able to not lose a mass of people, we're going to be able to play good football and I imagine a lot of people will be able to as well.”