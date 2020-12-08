The speculation started running rampant early Saturday evening. If Oklahoma could take down Baylor, when maybe the Sooners battle at West Virginia should just be canceled this week since it’s already known it’s OU vs. Iowa State will be the Big 12 championship.

Head coach Lincoln Riley was adamant Saturday night about the Sooners wanting to play the game, and he went even more in-depth on that topic Tuesday afternoon.

“Really thankful the Big 12 did a really nice job of planning and building in these weekends and giving us the opportunity to make this game up,” said Riley during a Zoom call. “It’s a game that we need, game that is very important to us in our climb as a football team and continue to make the improvements we need to play our best ball at the end of the year, which I think is so critical.

“I think, too, having missed those five days the previous week, this week is important to us to keep improving certainly for this game and the challenge that we know West Virginia is going to be. Playing a really good football team.”

The argument against the game is pretty obvious. There doesn’t feel like there’s a spot in the college football playoff on the line this year unlike seasons’ past. Traveling across the country in the era of COVID-19 seems almost unnecessary in the grand scheme of things.

But Riley kept pointing toward the fact his team needs to play games. And that shutting down the facilities for five days less than two weeks ago threw another big-time wrinkle into things.

OU’s offense wasn’t impressive in the 27-14 win vs. Baylor, so any chance to get back out there and improve, is worth it.

“Just for us to play the quality of ball and to make the improvements that we need to make, we need to play,” Riley said.