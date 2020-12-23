SoonerScoop - Notebook: OU players waiting on decision

You get to this time of year, and the conversations pick up in a huge way regarding underclassmen perhaps leaving for the NFL Draft. Nothing has changed because of COVID-19 as that’s still a big topic for Oklahoma, especially with redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey. “I haven't made a decision about that yet,” said Humphrey before the question could even be finished Tuesday morning. Humphrey hasn’t made up his mind about the NFL Draft, but he’s clearly still all-in for the Sooners as OU gets ready to take on the Florida Gators next Wednesday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. “In my eyes, I started this season, so I want to – I intend to finish it with my team no matter what decision I make,” Humphrey said. “If I return next year, if I end up leaving this year, I want to play this last game because I feel like I owe it to the team as a leader on this team, as a captain, that I need to play this game for sure.” Humphrey was in this same spot after the 2019 season. But if there’s one silver lining when it comes as to why Humphrey might return? It’s gotta be how loaded OU will be for the 2021 season. “I think this team has a really talented roster next year. I think there's a chance this team goes all the way next year,” Humphrey said. “And that's something I definitely think of, for sure. I think this team is talented enough to win a national championship next year.”

Perkins and Stevenson’s second chance It was right around this time last year that we were learning that wide receiver Trejan Bridges, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins weren’t going to be playing in the Peach Bowl because of an NCAA suspension. All three are back, and that reminder is fresh in the minds as those guys get a second chance of sorts to show what they can do vs. a strong SEC opponent. “That feeling last year is a feeling I almost never experienced before,” Stevenson said. “Like, it hurt me, my family, my teammates, just not being able to do what I love. So, yea, it means a lot being able to play in this bowl game, and I'm having a lot of fun doing it.” Perkins said his family still made the trip to Atlanta last year. The vibe will obviously be different this year in Arlington. “I leaned on my family in a heavy way, just emotional support, just not being able to support my team,” Perkins said. “They still came to the game and supported me while I was going through that hard time. So I definitely leaned on my family and my teammates a lot.” Both Perkins and Stevenson will have the NFL decision to make, but both reiterated it’s about finishing this season as strong as possible. Stevenson could be a senior who elects to return since that is an option for this season, and Perkins might have enough tape to leave early. We’ll see. “It's not something I'm trying to have on my mind, really I'm just focusing on playing a good game every week, just going out and executing a game plan and helping my team win,” Perkins said. “I'm not trying to have that stuff on my mind right now. I'm trying to have a clear mind and focus on what we've got going here.”

Brown’s decision not a problem Humphrey is in. Stevenson and Perkins cannot wait for the chance. But there’s one notable Sooner not making the trip to Arlington. Cornerback Tre Brown announced Monday night he is bypassing the game to prepare for the Senior Bowl and entering the 2021 NFL Draft. He has the full support of teammates and coaches. “I don't have a problem with it,” Humphrey said. “If you know that's the right thing, they feel they need to do for their future, I don't see an issue with it at all, especially this year with how difficult this year has been for so many people and so many players, not getting to go see their families, things like that. I have no issue with it at all.” The secondary has been Tre-and-Tre for a while with Brown and Norwood coming in together for the 2017 class and both having some big-time moments in the last four seasons. It’ll be different, but no hard feelings. “I'm definitely going to miss him. But for me, like I said, we came in together,” Norwood said. “Me and him are very close. Especially throughout these four years, we've grown closer. Just our bond together is great. So all in all, I'm just very happy for him, very excited for him.”

Brooks coming back? You start thinking about the 2021 season, and you start thinking about the potential return of running back Kennedy Brooks. Brooks was one of two key players to opt out for OU, to go with defensive lineman Jalen Redmond. SoonerScoop.com reported Monday evening Brooks will return. Doesn’t sound like that will play a role in Stevenson’s decision, one way or the other. “That would be great. I feel like we'll complement each other pretty good,” Stevenson said. “And as well as the other backs in the room, I don't count any of them out. So whatever I decide to do, it's going to be fun. It's going to be fun whoever I'm around.”