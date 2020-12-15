You can talk about all the different ways in which Oklahoma is a different team compared to the one that lost at Iowa State more than two months ago. The development of young players, the return of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins, the list goes on and on heading into Saturday’s Big 12 championship. But there are some things that cannot change. Doesn’t matter when this game is played, some facts cannot be refuted. That’s the task, the challenge for the OU secondary going up against the size and strength of the Iowa State wide receivers and tight ends. That group abused the Sooners’ smaller defensive backs in Ames. There have been a world of improvements from the guys in the secondary, but the measurable disadvantages still exist. “We’re playing with more bodies. I think the guys that were playing have all improved as players,” said head coach Lincoln Riley during Tuesday’s Zoom call. “I think we’ve improved as a unit. We’re being very careful not to tie too much back to that first game positive or negative. It’s a long time ago. Different setting. Teams are different. Personnel is different. Everything is different. This will be its own game. “We’ve improved across the board. Our secondary has improved. We’ll get a great chance to prove it here against a very good group.” Make no mistake about it, it’s a good group for Matt Campbell. From quarterback Brock Purdy to running back Breece Hall and others, not some ragtag bunch that lucked its way into this championship game. “They have good talent. This isn't some Rudy story. I mean, this is not some, well, they're just finding a way with bad players. They have good players,” Riley said.

OU’s lack of rhythm? Since the final seconds of OU’s 41-13 win against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Nov. 21, the Sooners have played one game. One. A 27-14 win vs. Baylor where OU was riddled with COVID-19/contact tracing absences is sandwiched in between a postponement at West Virginia and a cancellation of that same WVU game. To say OU could have lost its rhythm seems obvious, but Riley not looking to make excuses and knows that’s just the way it is in 2020. “That’s why I get paid. That’s my job,” Riley said. “Just kind of find a way to do it. This team, this staff has made it not just easier but they’ve made it fun. We’ve found a way.” Riley is never one to get into specifics of how things are getting done, but he did give an idea that it hasn’t been the same old approach during these start-and-stop weeks OU has been faced with. “We’ve changed up our practice schedule quite a bit,” Riley said. “We’ve done some things to challenge our guys in different ways to kind of freshen it up. Because just going in there and just practicing every single day, I mean, at this point of the season it’s great work but mentally you need a little bit of a refresher. “We’ve done some different things the last seven or eight days that I think have been good for our football team and have put us in some good situations as far as practice and preparing.”