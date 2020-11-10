It’s not that COVID-19 ever went away, but for just a few weeks in the last month or so, it didn’t feel like it was at the forefront of college football anymore.

The games were. But COVID-19 has come roaring back in the last week or two, with cases in the Big Ten and Pac-12 and now a huge breakout in the SEC to start this week.

A big part of the concern has always been what happens once players leave the facilities? Or in Oklahoma’s case this week, when you don’t have an opponent?

This is the third bye week for the Sooners and last one scheduled. As COVID-19 cases across the state have jumped up dramatically in recent weeks, it’s not fair to say this is the last time OU will have to deal with it, but it’s a big hurdle to clear once again.

“Yea, they definitely worry you because it’s out there more and we’re trying to keep our guys sheltered as much as we can,” said head coach Lincoln Riley during Tuesday’s Zoom call. “The more it’s out there, the more risk there is. We can’t get around that.”

Each open date has been its unique situation. The first one was OU recovering from a massive COVID-19 outbreak/contact tracing in September. Then last month it was about the team finding its confidence after the 4OT win vs. Texas.

This time around? OU looks as good as it has in a long, long time. It’s the stretch run of the season, and light is there at the end of the tunnel of all the sacrifices being worth it.

You just can’t slip up, not one day.

“As far as the bye week, we’ve had to be careful about it,” Riley said. “We’ve had to certainly adjust how we go about it. The amount of time we give our guys away from here. It’s definitely changed the traditional schedule.”

Heading into Bedlam against Oklahoma State, first glance would say OU has zero absences because of COVID-19 at this point. Will it change next week?