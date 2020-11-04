SoonerScoop - Notebook: OU's versatility on display

There isn’t one logical person who would argue Oklahoma was better off not having Ronnie Perkins in the lineup for the first five games this season. Not one. But on the flip side, it’s easy to see what the benefits were for the Sooners. It starts with the development and production of Isaiah Thomas. Few could have predicted what a huge role he would have for this defense. Whether it’s at defensive end or defensive tackle. That versatility is an even bigger asset now that Perkins has returned and gives a new wrinkle to OU’s defense the rest of the way. “I’ll start right there with Isaiah and what he has meant to us over these first six weeks,” said defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting. “I continue to keep talking about him every week. It provides you with a little bit of flexibility there in terms of having Ronnie back.” It was a battle for OU to keep Perkins engaged because you have to balance giving Perkins reps during the week when you knew he wasn’t going to play Saturday. The staff did the best they could with the ultimate goal being that the second Perkins was given the go-ahead, it was time to unleash him again. “The benefit for us is that we managed it as best as we could,” Grinch said. “When he was available, the second he was available, you went with him the minute you get that call, he was in the game on Saturday and, again, Coach Cain had him ready. He was ready. The idea now is we progress from there.”

Takeaway snowball effect? No, the Sooners haven’t reached that two takeaway per game stat line Grinch has demanded. Eight in six games doesn’t cut it. But how about six in three games? OK, that’s closer, better. The Sooners had a goose egg in that department at TCU, but earned three the game before vs. Texas and three more at Texas Tech. It was Tre Norwood with the two interceptions to get things rolling in Lubbock. He gets the credit, for sure, but Grinch said that usually means 11 guys are working as one unit. “When you watch the film, and one of the things we highlighted to our defensive front, is with tipped throws off the receiver, a lot of times it stems from pressure up front,” Grinch said. “A quarterback throwing the ball a click sooner than he anticipates, which means the receiver has to react to it a click sooner than he may have expected or how it was repped over the course of the week at practice. “And then included in that is making sure where you’re supposed to be on that particular down. It’s funny how the ball has a tendency to find you in a negative way when you’re not supposed to be. And then making sure from an effort level you’re taking advantage of those things.” All those boxes checked off, but then you still have to make the play. Really, that had become the story of Grinch’s defense in the first 17 games of his OU tenure. Guys have done everything right, gotten in position and then just didn’t do the fun part. They didn’t get the interception or recover the fumble, didn’t get the takeaway. “One of the things that has struck us in the past… is we haven’t come down with those balls,” Grinch said. “It’s been, ‘Oh shoot, how close we were to picking one off.’ There was another one in the game that was in our hands that we didn’t come down with. “If you counted the dropped interceptions over the last year and a half, if only a percentage of those went in our direction the narrative would be a lot different.”