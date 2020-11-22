SoonerScoop - NOTEBOOK: Perkins a game-changer

What Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins had done in his initial two games since returning from suspension was pretty special. What he did Saturday night, well, you just don’t see too many performances like that.

Perkins played like a man possessed in leading OU’s defense and helping the Sooners to a 41-13 throttling of Bedlam rival Oklahoma State and put OU firmly in the spot of controlling its own destiny for a shot at a sixth straight conference championship.

You could argue his emotional lift is just as much, but then you see the way he performs, and that’s just incredibly tough to deny.

“He's a good player and for us, we've said this some while he was gone, he's an emotional leader for us,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “Not just an emotional leader, but a pure leader. Our guys feed off of him and he's got a really good presence with our guys, having been through a couple of battles.

“So his energy and excitement to get back on the field with us has kinda stayed and obviously, you add a good football player in there ... we've kinda infused him to what was already a good situation up front and it's made us even better.”

Perkins had five tackles, including three for loss and two sacks. The ferocity in which he tackled OSU players was a side we had simply never seen before.

Guess you could say he’s making up for lost time, after missing the first five games.

“Yea, most definitely. Shoot, when you sit out for that many games, you kinda feel like a starved, caged lion,” Perkins said. “Once you see a lion out of the cage, he’s going to do what he can to eat. That’s kinda how I feel going out there every week, man. I’m getting all the meals back that I missed.”

OU had four sacks in the game, and linebacker David Ugwoegbu added an interception as the defense held OSU to just 246 yards.