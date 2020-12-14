Oklahoma is back in the Big 12 championship game for the fourth year in a row, and another layer gets to be added to the resume. OU has played the game where it has beaten the opponent before (TCU 2017, Baylor 2019). The Sooners got to use the revenge angle as well (Texas 2018).

But what the Sooners battle vs. Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is going to include is almost a team dynamic being completely different.

OU was without running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins when the teams met in Ames on Oct. 3. Safe to say, the Sooners rushing attack and their defense is a whole heck of a lot different in the four games the duo has returned from their NCAA suspension.

“From my end, more than anything, those are two outstanding football players,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell on the Big 12 teleconference call. “And I think obviously getting those players back has certainly helped the growth of their football team over the course of the season.

“But I think most impressively is the young players and the super talented young players that are on this team (and) how they’ve grown through this season. And obviously a great credit to their coaching staff and the development of those young players.”

There’s truth to what Campbell said, too. Part of that is because of the return of Perkins and Stevenson has opened up the offense and defense for other players to make their own statement.

Iowa State used a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat OU 37-30 the first time around.