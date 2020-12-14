Notebook: Perkins, Stevenson change OU-ISU dynamic
Oklahoma is back in the Big 12 championship game for the fourth year in a row, and another layer gets to be added to the resume. OU has played the game where it has beaten the opponent before (TCU 2017, Baylor 2019). The Sooners got to use the revenge angle as well (Texas 2018).
But what the Sooners battle vs. Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is going to include is almost a team dynamic being completely different.
OU was without running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive end Ronnie Perkins when the teams met in Ames on Oct. 3. Safe to say, the Sooners rushing attack and their defense is a whole heck of a lot different in the four games the duo has returned from their NCAA suspension.
“From my end, more than anything, those are two outstanding football players,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell on the Big 12 teleconference call. “And I think obviously getting those players back has certainly helped the growth of their football team over the course of the season.
“But I think most impressively is the young players and the super talented young players that are on this team (and) how they’ve grown through this season. And obviously a great credit to their coaching staff and the development of those young players.”
There’s truth to what Campbell said, too. Part of that is because of the return of Perkins and Stevenson has opened up the offense and defense for other players to make their own statement.
Iowa State used a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat OU 37-30 the first time around.
The Grinch Effect
Another noticeable difference for the Sooners is the confidence and the quality of how the defense has played, especially in the last month.
There were so many plays where OU was ‘this close’ to making something happen defensively against Iowa State but was unable to finish the play.
“I think what I can measure, just even in this short season, is there was a lot of youth on that defense, and the growth and the consistency and just who they’ve become over the last 8-9 weeks has been really impressive,” Campbell said. “So much credit to Alex and their staff. They do a great job.”
Although Isaiah Thomas played a big role in Ames, his confidence is even greater than what it was before. The Sooners have been able to develop guys like Perrion Winfrey into becoming the heart of the middle of the defense.
Alex Grinch and his Speed D have started to live up to the moniker.
And after nearly two years of preaching, the takeaway game is starting to come for the Sooners. OU has more turnovers (13) in nine games this season compared to 11 takeaways in 14 games in 2019.
“I think Alex is a proven winner no matter where he’s gone or where he’s been. He’s had a huge impact on bettering every football program that he’s been a part of. And so I think that’s the thing about Alex is he brings that to every situation that he’s been a part of. So he’s got a proven track record.
Juggling act
How about one more obstacle in 2020? The Sooners and Cyclones are two of the teams going through it, trying to balance having a championship game Saturday to go with the early signing period beginning Wednesday.
OU’s game being canceled at West Virginia might have given the Sooners a couple of extra days to prepare, but head coach Lincoln Riley was pretty quick to say they’ve been working on signing day for quite a while now.
“I think a lot of our preparations and work for signing day has been done well before this in knowing that if we were in the Big 12 Championship Game, that we would potentially be busy,” Riley said. “We certainly took advantage of a little bit of the extra time but so much of it's done already.
“And we've got such an outstanding recruiting team that I think we'll be able to have a great signing day. Give that the attention obviously it deserves and needs but also, I don't think that'll disrupt our prep in any way.”
Quotable
“No update.” – said Riley regarding a status update to tight end Austin Stogner. OU should come into Arlington pretty healthy, but Stogner remains a big question mark for the weekend.