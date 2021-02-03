The first Wednesday of February used to mean pure chaos with the traditional signing day festivities, but it’s a different era now.

Add in the early signing period and combine it with the transfer portal, and when it comes to Oklahoma, there was zero drama or expectations Wednesday.

So much that head coach Lincoln Riley admitted OU did not send out a single national letter of intent this week.

What did happen, though, was OU able to capitalize via the transfer portal in making sure the 2021 team is as strong as it can get.

“The transfer portal gave us a chance to – it was almost like in three segments,” said Riley in a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon. “You had the initial signing period and you see what you get. We wanted to have some flexibility after that. We left ourselves a lot of flexibility.

“Then the transfers start making their decisions, so we were able to kind of see what was in there, what we needed and able to get a few guys there, and that honestly made today a lot easier because then kind of the last part of the plan was, if there’s something that we need that we don’t get in the transfer portal, then we could look to sign them out of high school today.

“With the guys we brought in, it made today pretty easy. We didn’t send out one NLI. We pretty much – we knew we weren’t going to sign another high school player once the transfer portal shook out the way that it did.”

Highlighting everything is the Tennessee trio. OU added three former Vols in running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive back Keshawn Lawrence.

It’s very easy to look at that and suspect something fishy was going on, but Riley reiterated it was three unique situations that just sort of came together.

“I don't know that one caused another to leave. It wasn't really a domino-effect type deal,” Riley said. “I think it was three separate situations and they just happened to be from the same university.”

The Sooners recruited Morris and Lawrence hard coming out of high school, especially Lawrence for the 2020 class.

“I think, you know, they decided that they needed a change of scenery and they liked what we were doing here. Those things came together pretty quickly.”

Gray was a case where it fit the needs for both sides.

OU also added former Arizona offensive guard Robert Congel and former Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens from the portal this semester.