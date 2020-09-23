Notebook: Potential depth on rise for OU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
There are a couple of things Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has preached nonstop since arriving in Norman.He wants championship level depth. He wants takeaways. And if you’re a part of ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news