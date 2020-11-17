No drama whatsoever. There are times when Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is asked about the health status of a player, it’s a bit of reading between the lines.

With Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State happening Saturday and the way OU’s game ended vs. Kansas, you knew the health of quarterback Spencer Rattler was going to be addressed.

Riley wasn’t playing around. Rattler is healthy. After taking the shot in the hip on the touchdown run in the second quarter, there were questions.

“He’s a hundred percent,” said Riley during the Tuesday afternoon Zoom call.

He’s healthy, and Riley isn’t worried about how ready he is. It has been reiterated repeatedly throughout this season, and Riley said it again Tuesday about how each experience for Rattler is a new one and one to build upon.

It was that way for his first conference game, his first Red River Rivalry, bouncing back after a loss, all that. Each game presents its own challenge.

Bedlam won’t be any different in Riley’s eyes.

“I think he's learned, he'll get into some new situations, some different situations here Saturday night,” Riley said. “And hopefully the experience he's had through this year and some of the situations he's already been in.

“He can draw back, which, I think for him, is to continue to trust doing his job, to trust his teammates and not make any more of it than what it is. He's done a good job of that the last several weeks and we'll need that to continue here in this last stretch.”

Riley gave an update on tight end Austin Stogner on Monday, saying he was still sore and added the bye week should have definitely helped him.