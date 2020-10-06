Notebook: Rattler ready for first RRS
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It sounds like a messed up statistic, but it’s true that this will be Oklahoma’s fourth different quarterback to go against Sam Ehlinger in the Red River Showdown on Saturday afternoon at the Cotto...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news