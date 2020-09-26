SoonerScoop - Notebook: Rattler’s harsh learning experience

Everybody knew there was going to be a moment this season where it was going to sink in that Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is a redshirt freshman.

But when OU was up 21 points in the second half, nobody could have predicted that would be the moment it would show up.

That’s how it shook out in another improbable loss for the Sooners, dropping a 38-35 game to visiting Kansas State in the Big 12 conference opener for both teams.

The numbers for Rattler look pretty nice, throwing for 387 yards and four touchdowns. However, as KSU made its comeback, there were few answers and his third interception ended up being the final blow to a wild final 20 minutes.

“It definitely will be a learning experience,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “He had the one reckless interception in the first half where he just threw the ball up. That was frustrating. Other than that, he was really good in the first half. And then we just couldn’t keep him quite comfortable enough in the pocket. I didn’t think he was very comfortable there the entire day.”

OU did not make Rattler available for postgame interviews.

As KSU mounted its comeback, it was a collapse every way possible. OU only gained 50 total yards after taking the 35-14 lead. The Sooners had two turnovers (fumble, interception) and three punts.

And any big plays that were made, saw some of them being negated because of sloppy penalties, a problem for OU all day.

“Moved around, missed a few things, missed a couple throws,” Riley said. “Made a lot of big plays, had several big plays taken back by penalties. Again, there’s going to be several decisions that we are going to want back. That’s kind of the nature of playing that position.”

Rattler at one point was 24-of-26 with four touchdowns and two interceptions, going just 6 of 15 down the stretch run with the game-sealing interception.

“He did a lot of good things too,” Riley said. “No question – it’s a young guy in his second start. We’re going to continue to build on it. He’ll continue to build and get better. He’ll get continued to get coached better as well.”