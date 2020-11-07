SoonerScoop - Notebook: Rattler says 'just a bruise'

Notebook: Rattler says 'just a bruise'
Plays like that are going to earn the respect of teammates, but Oklahoma cannot have quarterback Spencer Rattler doing what he did in the second quarter.
Rattler wasn’t afraid to take some contact on a 2-yard touchdown run of OU’s 62-9 dominating win against visiting Kansas on Saturday evening. But the hit on his hip clearly affected him the rest of the way, even if it was another shortened day.
“Yea, I got hit pretty good on my hip. So, my hip pointer, just under my rib cage,” Rattler said. “It just kinda feels like a bad bruise. I couldn't really finish ... you could tell, I didn't have any of my power the whole second half, and after that on some of the completions as well.
“I was probably playing at 50 percent, but sometimes you gotta toughen it out and go out there and just help the team in whatever way you can, but luckily, nothing serious. Just a bruise.”
Rattler didn’t have the zip on his passes, leaving many to wonder why head coach Lincoln Riley kept putting Rattler back in when the score was 31-3 at halftime.
Riley said it was his call, and he discussed things with Rattler after every drive.
“It was just a little sore. I think just trying to get through and finish on his throws, you could tell it was affecting him just a little bit,” Riley said. “He was able at the end of his game to start getting it loosened back up and started throwing the ball fine again there at the end. He was fine. Had he not been, had the game not been out of hand, we certainly would have left him in.”
Rattler finished 15 of 27 passing for 212 yards with one touchdown pass, the touchdown run and his first interception in three games.
It was a good day for the rest of the crew as well. Tanner Mordecai was 7-of-8 passing for 128 yards with a touchdown, and Chandler Morris ran for his first-career score.
The attention, however, will be on Rattler’s health. With OU having a bye week, you figure that will help in getting him the time necessary to heal to be ready for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State in two weeks.
Austin Stogner also suffered an injury, although no update was given. He got hit low in the second quarter, and after trying to come back in the third quarter, went back to the locker room and didn’t retun.
Stevenson asserting himself
You don’t have to wonder who the No. 1 running back is anymore for the Sooners as Rhamondre Stevenson has cemented himself in back-to-back weeks.
Stevenson rushed for 104 yards on just 11 carries with two more touchdowns, giving him five scores in the two games he has played since returning from suspension.
“I think the two weeks I’ve been back I’ve been hungry and just not playing those five games at the beginning of the season, so I’m just hungry to play,” Stevenson said.
The running game just feels different with Stevenson back in the fold. After struggling to average more than four yards per carry, OU was at 200 yards and 6.5 yards per carry.
And for the second game in a row, OU had six rushing touchdowns. T.J. Pledger, Marcus Major also found the end zone to go with Rattler and Morris.
Haselwood returns
It was almost the best kept secret of the week, but wide receiver Jadon Haselwood let the world know Friday evening he would be making his season debut.
Haselwood was in early and saw a lot of snaps, even if the production wasn’t at the level he would like. He looked comfortable enough to know he can play a factor in Bedlam.
“Great to have him back. He was a little rusty, which is obviously to be expected,” Riley said. “Pretty remarkable, his turnaround. But he’ll get better. It was good to kind of get that first one under his belt. I thought he did a good job.
“This bye week will be a great time for him, because he can really get a ton of great work on the field. He’ll, no question, continue to become a bigger and bigger factor as we go on.”
He had one catch for 33 yards in the second half and drew a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone that led to a score as well.