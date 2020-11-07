SoonerScoop - Notebook: Rattler says 'just a bruise'

Plays like that are going to earn the respect of teammates, but Oklahoma cannot have quarterback Spencer Rattler doing what he did in the second quarter.

Rattler wasn’t afraid to take some contact on a 2-yard touchdown run of OU’s 62-9 dominating win against visiting Kansas on Saturday evening. But the hit on his hip clearly affected him the rest of the way, even if it was another shortened day.

“Yea, I got hit pretty good on my hip. So, my hip pointer, just under my rib cage,” Rattler said. “It just kinda feels like a bad bruise. I couldn't really finish ... you could tell, I didn't have any of my power the whole second half, and after that on some of the completions as well.

“I was probably playing at 50 percent, but sometimes you gotta toughen it out and go out there and just help the team in whatever way you can, but luckily, nothing serious. Just a bruise.”

Rattler didn’t have the zip on his passes, leaving many to wonder why head coach Lincoln Riley kept putting Rattler back in when the score was 31-3 at halftime.

Riley said it was his call, and he discussed things with Rattler after every drive.

“It was just a little sore. I think just trying to get through and finish on his throws, you could tell it was affecting him just a little bit,” Riley said. “He was able at the end of his game to start getting it loosened back up and started throwing the ball fine again there at the end. He was fine. Had he not been, had the game not been out of hand, we certainly would have left him in.”

Rattler finished 15 of 27 passing for 212 yards with one touchdown pass, the touchdown run and his first interception in three games.

It was a good day for the rest of the crew as well. Tanner Mordecai was 7-of-8 passing for 128 yards with a touchdown, and Chandler Morris ran for his first-career score.

The attention, however, will be on Rattler’s health. With OU having a bye week, you figure that will help in getting him the time necessary to heal to be ready for Bedlam vs. Oklahoma State in two weeks.

Austin Stogner also suffered an injury, although no update was given. He got hit low in the second quarter, and after trying to come back in the third quarter, went back to the locker room and didn’t retun.