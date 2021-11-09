Notebook: Revisiting Bonitto's Moment

Bonitto has come a long way in those two years, and it will be his first chance to revisit where he first became a name when the undefeated Sooners head to Baylor this weekend.

Nowadays, everybody knows who linebacker Nik Bonitto is, but not many knew the redshirt freshman before that fateful night in Waco.

Two years ago, it probably took some Oklahoma fans a while to recognize who in the world was No. 35 making an interception to cap off the greatest comeback in school history.

After a great end to the 2020 season, a lot was expected of Bonitto and the OU defense for 2021. Bonitto’s season, much like the defense, has had some ebbs and flows.

But he’s definitely still one of the leaders.

“There’s certainly some flash plays,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Some other instances where some missed opportunities… He’s also battled a little bit from an injury standpoint and really battled through some of these games, too, which we don’t announce with a megaphone if his ankle hurts, or whatever it is. I give him a lot of credit.

“But some of those things maybe he wouldn’t have done in the past in terms of maybe grinding through and you may not get the production when you’re out there. But no, he’s battled and I think he’ll be healthy this week.”

‘More positive’ about Washington

In the Big 12 teleconference Monday, head coach Lincoln Riley said it might be a bit of a reach to believe wide receiver Theo Wease or cornerback Woodi Washington would be able to return to the lineup this weekend.

When Grinch was asked about Washington on Tuesday, though, the tone sounded different. Not saying it’s set in stone, but it’s OK to have some hope.

“More positive about Woodi than we've ever been. One of those guys that has been out a long time but still hopeful, absolutely hopeful to have him this week and certainly trending that way,” Grinch said. “I think D.J. Graham as well, a guy that was out for a little bit, played a little bit.

“Jalen Redmond, who played a little bit, trying to work him more back in, got some reps. It's one thing to be cleared to play, it's another to play at a high level. So envision getting more work out of him which would be good.”

Grinch stressed there’s a difference between being cleared to play and actually being someone who can contribute. That should be the biggest difference for Redmond after playing in 22 snaps in OU’s last game vs. Texas Tech.

Mims doing his job

Sophomore slump would have been way too big of a jump to describe Marvin Mims’ first month of the season, but it was alarming he hadn’t found the end zone.

Mims scored four times in October, and you can definitely sense that buzz once again whenever he touches the ball just like it was when he was a freshman.

From the OU coaches’ side of things, they were never worried about Mims becoming a major factor once again.

“Only correlation I can give you is great players produce when it's time for great players to produce,” outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons said. “I mean, you know, using that basketball analogy, you know, you see in the fourth quarter, Jordan take the game over. Well, you know, Marvin, in my opinion, is going to be a great player.

“At times, he needs to — when it comes for him to take over the game, and he's been able to execute and make those plays when that time comes.”

Mims has never shied away from the other parts of being a receiver and stuff that doesn’t show up in the stats all the time, but the OU offense is definitely a lot more dangerous when he’s making those chunk plays.

Make the QB look good

A lot is going to be rightfully made about the change from quarterback Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams in the last month, but Simmons tried to put the narrative to bed that it matters to the receivers who is throwing the ball.

Even though it has felt like OU’s offense has found its groove under the true freshman, it wasn’t all part of some master plan, said Simmons.

“At the end of the day, our job is to make whoever is calling the snap count right,” Simmons said. “So I mean, you could put my 7-year-old son back there. We're going to play. So I mean, we love all three of those dudes that take snaps there. With us, it's really not a matter of who's back there, just whoever is back there, our job is to make them right. So that's the way we look at it.”

WR group making strides

Never as bad as you might think and never as good as you might hope. A pretty consistent message you hear a lot in football and something Simmons is quick to say as it pertains to how things have gone for his guys in the first nine games of the season.

“Oh, do I think they're working hard? Yes, I think they're working extremely hard,” Simmons said. “You know, are there are still areas that I think we need to improve upon? You know, that answer is quite obviously yes.

“I do think last year at this time, I think one of you guys had an article about us being number five in the country with dropping touchdowns. So I think we've improved upon that. So that's a plus. But I think in all areas, you know, whether it be the run game and making the competitive catches, I think there are still areas that we need to need to grow before it's all said and done.”

Between guys like Mims, Jadon Haselwood, Mario Williams, Mike Woods and Drake Stoops, no lack of production or confidence in the wide receiver room.