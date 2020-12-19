ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma didn’t need any extra motivation for the Big 12 championship game. Not when it was the Sooners who had lost at Iowa State earlier in the season.

But the rest of the Big 12 coaches, oh did they ever give the defense some. OU didn’t have one player selected to the Big 12 first team Thursday afternoon, and the Sooners defense had that little reminder going through their head the last 48 hours.

In perhaps the only appropriate ending, it was a play made by Alex Grinch’s defense that guaranteed OU’s 27-21 win vs. the Cyclones in the Big 12 championship Saturday afternoon.

“I'm glad they did it. Whoever did it, I need to send them a little gift basket,” head coach Lincoln Riley said. “it's not why we do it, but we were pissed. Disappointed for our players because we had some guys that no doubt should have been on that.

“If you looked at an All-Big 12 team, it's amazing we won the game. So that's a -- I know it was a weird year and some guys didn't play some games and this and that, but yeah, you got the best defense in the league here that doesn't have one guy on the first team, that, that, we missed the boat there.”

The Sooners picked off Brock Purdy three times and sacked him three times in the second half. All the plays culminated in Tre Brown having one more unforgettable moment at AT&T Stadium.

Snubs like Nik Bonitto and Ronnie Perkins played like first-team members. They didn’t earn those selections, but they’re getting another ring.

They’ll take it.

“Most def. Every week, we gotta go out and play like we got something to prove,” Perkins said. “This week, playing this game, and having some guys on the other sideline that was on the first team, kinda upped the stakes for us a little bit. We wanted to go out there and show how we’re the best D-line in the conference.”