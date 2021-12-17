Notebook: 'Run through a wall' for Venables

“In Coach Venables' words, a suffocating defense, have a coach like that, who's more focused on the defensive side of the ball, more emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, it's definitely a shift,” defensive end Reggie Grimes said. “You can see it just from some of the players. At least for me, I'd run through a wall for that guy, just because it's different. It's not bad, but it's different. I enjoy that.”

All of that, though, is past tense, because the group that remains in Norman is fired up about what’s there and what’s to come.

OU players used words like broken and shocked when addressing the media for the first time Friday afternoon since Riley leaving.

Hall of Famer Bob Stoops stepped in to keep the ship steady for the program, and then things went back to normal, or even better, since Brent Venables was announced as head coach less than two weeks ago.

It’s been almost three weeks since Lincoln Riley suddenly departed Oklahoma to become the head coach at USC.

A lot of credit, rightfully, has been given to Stoops for stepping in essentially on a moment’s notice to keep everyone calm. And the players are excited about trying to get him one more win with Stoops acting as the interim coach for the Alamo Bowl vs. Oregon on Dec. 29.

Stoops preached no one person is bigger than the program, and the players now fully understand what that means.

“The way we stick together as a team, as a fan base, as a university, is probably one of the coolest feelings and coolest things that I've been able to be a part of,” linebacker DaShaun White said. “It really puts it into perspective, you know, the whole 'OU being a family' thing, like it's really, really true. You know, we might scratch and argue and claw back and forth on Twitter and do all this, this and that, but I think that this place really has a family tie aspect to it.”

Schmitty’s back

Venables brings a grit and toughness, for sure, but if really wondered the direction of where OU was going, it was answered again Friday.

Longtime strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt is returning to OU after spending the last four years at Texas A&M.

Let ‘em know, Schmitty’s back.

“Really no horror stories, but he’s going to put them to work,” running back Kennedy Brooks said. “I love Schmitty. My freshman year, he put all of us to work, the freshmen. We all got better from it. Yea, it’s gonna suck when you’re doing it, but at the end of the day, you’re gonna appreciate it. He’s a great coach. I love him.”

Schmidt was the one in charge throughout Stoops’ tenure at OU, and nobody questioned the team’s toughness. That goes to physical and mental.

“I think it’s going to build us to a mental strength that we’ve never really been to before, I’m pretty sure,” Mims said. “I’m looking forward to it. I say that now, then I’m in the middle of a workout, I’ll probably be dying, probably be hurting and all that type of stuff but it’ll be good for us in the long run.”

Williams the face of OU

Venables is coach, Jeff Lebby is the offensive coordinator. We all know the biggest question remaining right now is the future of quarterback Caleb Williams.

Every little thing Williams has done since Riley left has been scrutinized to the umpteenth level. Those who are with him, though, have seen a difference in Williams in the last few weeks.

“At the end of the day, dude comes in, dude does what he’s supposed to do,” Mims said. “He’s vocal out there. It’d be a whole other story if he was out there kind of quiet, lackadaisical, going through the motions, but that’s the exact opposite of what he’s doing. We’re all at this game and we’re working towards it. We want to go out and win this game, for sure, and close out a great season.”

Williams is now the face of the program, no questions asked, especially if former quarterback Spencer Rattler has now transferred to South Carolina.

Old gang back together

There are so many storylines when it comes to the Alamo Bowl, and one of them is the fact departing defensive coaches Jamar Cain, Calvin Thibodeaux and Brian Odom are returning to OU to coach the bowl game and wrap up their OU tenure.

Odom, who has been the inside linebackers coach, is going to serve as OU’s defensive coordinator vs. Oregon before heading to USC.

“Words couldn't really... I couldn't even really express how much I appreciate him,” White said. “Just him taking the high road here and doing something he really doesn't have to do. I think that speaks about his character and who he is as a person, which is something we've all known here for a long time. Excited to be able to play for him.

“Thankful that he would step in and do this for us. Just how selfless he is and how willing he is to take on such a big, big role for this school in a time of need. It speaks out to who he is as a person. I'm really appreciative of Coach Odom.

Thibodeaux is headed to SMU, while Cain will follow Odom and a lot of the former assistants to join Riley at USC.

“Man, nothing but love. Those are the guys we started with, so I'd have no problem finishing with those guys,” Grimes said. “Coach Thibs, especially, he recruited me. I met Coach Cain, he came here that January, but Coach Thibs recruited me. So to have him back, and then have Coach Cain back, the guy who's been my position coach since I got here, to kinda have one last ride with the coaching staff that we have, I think it's really important, really special and really speaks to their character.

Decisions, decisions

OU has seen four defensive players opt out of the bowl game in Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas and Brian Asamoah.

One person who isn’t, though, is running back Kennedy Brooks. After opting out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns, he wasn’t about to miss another game.

“I raised to just think that if you're going to start something, finish it. I never thought about it. Having another chance to play this game is a blessing. Me opting out last year, I missed it. So I ain't trying to opt out and miss more games. I love this opportunity to play against Oregon. I think it'll be fun.”

It could, of course, be Brooks’ final game.

“I'll address it after the game. My focus is just to try to beat Oregon and play this game, so that's what I'm focused on right now,” Brooks said.

The same can be said with White. He technically could finish his OU career in two weeks. He has the extra year option because of COVID.

Venables as head coach, Ted Roof as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator, who knows if that could change White’s line of thinking?

“With the coaching staff coming in here right now, you definitely want to make sure that you weigh out your options thoroughly,” White said. “C'mon, Coach Venables, he's a mad defensive coach. Obviously, something where I'll sit back and (consider) my options on both sides and talk to my family and be able to get somewhere where I'm 100 percent comfortable and behind the decision that I choose.”

Practicing patience

After Riley left, there were a slew of transfer portal entries on the offensive side of the ball. Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner have gone to South Carolina. Wide receiver Jadon Haselwood’s new home is Arkansas.

The future remains to be seen for Theo Wease, who entered the portal but could absolutely still return to OU.

Then there was Marvin Mims. A report Nov. 30 said he was very close to entering the portal. That clearly never happened, but he gave some insight as to what it was like trying to be patient going through the coaching search process.

“It’s really hard. Everyone’s different in certain situations like this,” Mims said. “People have their reasons for leaving, people have their reasons for staying, but I mean, it’s kind of the unknown. You’re kind of sitting here waiting for people to get hired. You don’t know when it’s going to happen.

“The coaches were in communication with us about timetable and stuff like that but at the end of the day, they didn’t really know when it was going to happen either so most of it was really just sitting and waiting, kind of just working out, doing stuff with the guys that we had, not knowing what’s coming or what’s going to be in the future.”