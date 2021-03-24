There is a lot of experience returning for Oklahoma’s offensive line. A bunch of guys who have played plenty of games in big-time environments. Except at center. Because it’s that particular position, it makes the overall line an issue OU must figure out before the 2021 season comes around. With the center being the quarterback of the offensive line who really dictates how things are going to be run, it’s imperative to find the right guy. The Sooners have done very well in this department, looking at names like Gabe Ikard, Ty Darlington and Creed Humphrey in the last decade. Who is head coach Lincoln Riley eyeing for this season? “We’ve worked (Chris) Murray, we’ve worked (Ian) McIver, we’ve worked Robert Congel and Nate Anderson,” Riley said. “Those four guys right now are getting reps at center so we’ve got some nice depth. Yeah, those guys are doing a good job so far.” When that position gets figured out, you can take a nice sigh of relief because there is a lot to like at the other four spots. Beginning at tackle, Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris immediately comes to mind as someone who could become a starter from day 1. “We’ve got a group of tackles we’re excited about and we’ll continue to see how it evolves. We’ve got a few guys like Wanya and Anton (Harrison), Noah Nelson, Stacey Wilkins – those guys are probably straight tackles only,” Riley said. “And then we still have the handful of guys like Tyrese (Robinson) and Erik Swenson and a couple of those guys are going to be able to play both and also give us some flexibility there as well.” It’ll be intriguing to watch to see if any of the spots up for grabs get taken by someone as spring continues during the next month.

No uncertainty for Bridges It’s time to just go out and ball for receiver Trejan Bridges. Marred all last year because of the NCAA suspension and nobody really understanding how long it was going to last, it was a battle to stay positive. Bridges eventually was eligible for OU’s final two games, and now there are zero issues at all regarding Bridges heading into the spring and this season. “I think it’s a really good opportunity for Trejan to prove he can be consistent on and off the field,” Riley said. “The ability is certainly there and I think all he’s been through the last couple of years I do feel like there’s been some growth in some key areas and he’s going to have to keep that up.” What should help in the matter is the chemistry between Bridges and quarterback Spencer Rattler. Even though there wasn’t a lot they could do in 2020, Rattler said he’s not worried, adding the chemistry those two have might be among the best within the entire team. Eligibility cleared up, comfortable with the quarterback, time to see what Bridges can do. “I think it’s a chance for him to settle in at a position and he’s got to do his part to stay on the field, stay healthy, to keep working and improve because when he knows what he’s doing and when he’s locked in, I think the talent is very, very obvious to everybody on that field,” Riley said. “It takes a lot more than that and I think that’s what he’s starting to learn over the last two years. We’re banking on that showing up and the more mature, experienced Trejan is he’ll help this football team.”

Marvelous Marvin looking for an encore It was pretty difficult to find a better surprise for OU in 2020 than freshman receiver Marvin Mims. Perhaps he could have a role, but nobody could imagine the big-play potential he was already bringing to the Sooners. The long touchdown catches were nice, but in really breaking down why Mims was so effective and on the field so much, Riley pointed toward something else. Competitiveness. “He made the most competitive catches in the group,” Riley said. “Really it was him and, probably our two guys in the tight end room, Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis. Those three guys had the most competitive catches and made the most competitive plays consistently of anybody in the group. That was, honestly, the biggest factor for him.” Mims didn’t make every single play coming his way, but what he did as a freshman should have everybody fired up about what is there in the future. A lot of OU fans noticed Mims would make the majority of his big plays in the first half, and it sounds like Riley might have realized that as well. “We honestly probably should have played him a little bit more than we did. He did a nice job of it,” Riley said.