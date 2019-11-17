WACO, Texas – With CeeDee Lamb out because of a medical issue, the dilemma became obvious for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Where were the big plays going to come from? Head coach Lincoln Riley has preached young guys have to practice hard enough to earn the right to play, and then? Well, they gotta go make the most of those opportunities.

Check, check and check when it comes to freshmen wide receivers Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and tight end Austin Stogner.

The trio was instrumental in OU’s biggest comeback victory in history, a 34-31 instant classic against previously undefeated Baylor on Saturday night.

“It’s why you work so hard,” Riley said. “You work so hard to bring in the right guys. Recruits, you talk to them about getting a chance to play in games like this, get a chance to make the big, winning plays. Tonight, was exciting certainly this team first and foremost, but for the future.”

It wasn’t the number of catches, but how important they were. Stogner had two catches for eight yards but both were for touchdowns. Wease made juke moves on both of his catches, including a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Haselwood’s 16-yard grab was at a pivotal part in a drive.

You can’t blame quarterback Jalen Hurts for always reverting to Lamb during the last month, but he was forced to find some other options. The young showed up as did the experience with Lee Morris going seven catches for 86 yards and Charleston Rambo adding five receptions for 50 yards.

Takeaways, takeaways, takeaways

It has been preached like crazy by first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch about how takeaways equal victories.

OU knows why now. The Sooners created their first two turnovers since September, both coming in the second half of OU’s epic 24-0 performance in the final 30 minutes.

It started with a forced fumble by Parnell Motley that was recovered by Pat Fields. And it culminated in redshirt freshman Nik Bonitto’s game-sealing interception with 28 seconds left.

“It felt great, man,” Motley said. “We went on a drought for a long time, man, but shoot, we got that feel for it, we got that momentum swing and once we got that first one, it's like a habit now and it kept coming.

“It feels good to get a turnover again and consistently getting them, especially in big time games like this one. It means a lot. Takeaways equals victory. It happened the last play of the game. It meant a lot for us to get these turnovers. We gotta keep it going for the next few weeks.”

Brkic delivers again

There’s almost zero drama when Riley decides it’s time for Gabe Brkic to kick a field goal. Even when that means there’s only 1:45 left in the game.

Brkic calmly drained a 31-yard game-winning kick to cap off a 59-yard drive to give OU its first lead since 3-0.

“I told you guys before, you know, he – even as a young guy when he came in and Austin was clearly the starter, we would put him in pressure kick situations and he seemed to always make those,” Riley said. “So when he went out there, you may not believe me, but I really was not all that worried about it. I was like, ‘He’s probably gonna make it like all the other ones he does.’ You know? Big-time kick. And again, the confidence he has in Connor and Casey is a big part of that.”

Lil bit of gamesmanship with Lamb

There’s strategy, and then there’s Riley strategy regarding Lamb. Riley admitted the team knew early in the week that Lamb would not play because of a medical issue.

But OU made it seem like Lamb would be going the entire week. Lamb was the one who had the College Game Day feature. Lamb participated in full warmups and even dressed out in the first half before wearing street clothes in the second half.

“We knew by today that he wasn’t going to play,” Riley said. “The decision in warmups was twofold. He wanted to be out there with his teammates and participate. Then I thought strategically for us it made sense.”

Riley said he’s not sure if Lamb will be ready for next week’s game.

A birthday to remember for K9

A huge comeback and quite the way to cap off a birthday as this is one linebacker Kenneth Murray is never going to forget.

“I could cry, to be honest. Today's a special day for me – it's my birthday,” Murray said. “To get a win like this on my birthday, I wouldn't rather be anywhere else. I love being here with my team. Getting a win with my team on the road – in this environment – is special.”