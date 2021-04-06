SoonerScoop - Notebook: Talking ILBs with Odom

There’s always been one or two inside linebackers at Oklahoma that fans have had faith in. Even during some of the rough patches three or four years ago, there were guys who could deliver. Lack of numbers, lack of depth for inside linebackers coach Brian Odom is absolutely a thing of the past. Odom repeatedly said Tuesday he has nine guys in his room and nine guys that either saw time on special teams or the defense or both. When it’s talked about earning your starting position every practice, every game, this is the room where it could apply to more than any other. “It really is this year one of those years where your play, actually, it can help you and it can harm you,” Odom said. “Because, OK, if you don't perform to the level which I know you expect, I expect, we all expect, the next guy's going to go in and quite possibly he's going to do it as good or better. But at the end of the day, we are the University of Oklahoma and at the end of the day, that's the way it should be.” It’s not outlandish to say OU has four starters for two positions in DaShaun White, Brian Asamoah, David Ugwoegbu and a returning Caleb Kelly. Add in a maturing, perhaps star in the making with Shane Whitter, and there’s a whole lot to get fired up about.

That has always been the goal with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but it is closer than ever to happening in Norman. Earn your spot. “It shouldn't be the last man standing, it shouldn't be, 'I got to start by default.' That's not the way it should be at the University of Oklahoma,” Odom said. “And it's my job to develop this room to get to the point where this is happening every year, there's a true competition in spring, there's not a depth chart. “The first time we run out there, there might be a new MIKE and new WILL, and then the next time we're out there might be a different MIKE and WILL. But that's the expectation level that's here at Oklahoma and that's the way it should be.”

Whitter one to watch Mentioned those four potential starters, but it’s hard to contain the excitement Odom has for what Whitter is bringing to the table. It wasn’t easy for Whitter or any of those mid-year enrollees for the 2020 class who lost all the benefits of that time because of COVID-19 canceling everything. Still, Whitter worked his way into the lineup. He began on special teams, earned some spot-duty at the WILL linebacker position. By the time reached the Cotton Bowl vs. Florida, you didn’t really blink that Whitter was on the field during competitive situations. “What you saw throughout the year was a guy who could contribute on special teams throughout the year,” Odom said. “But also, you saw a guy who played his way onto the field on defense at the WILL linebacker spot. By the time the bowl game hit, he was getting substantial playing time in crucial minutes of that game, really exciting to watch him go do it. It’s exciting to watch a kid progress as a backer in this system.” Might sound strange to say, but those around the program know it. If you’re talking about one of the fastest guys on the team, you’re talking about Whitter. “We all know his best attribute is going to be his speed. He’s one of the fastest guys on the team, and it shows up on tape, for sure,” Odom said. “I’m really excited about Shane and his future here.

Ugwoegbu at home inside It can still be a bit alarming about the size of Ugwoegbu trying to play inside linebacker, but he’s not a project anymore. He’s locked in at the spot, and Odom is certainly happy to have him in his room. “The thing with David is he brings such a different mentality as far as he's mature, he's so physical, he's a tough guy, the other thing that I really, really like about him is he loves football,” Odom said. “The thing you see about David with his length, you don't see him miss many tackles in space. A lot of that is due to how long he is. He gets more surface area on you when he goes to wrap you up but man, I really like coaching that guy. “His impact should continue to grow. We moved him in there at the start of camp, right around the start of camp last August. This will be his first real, true offseason as an inside backer. Again, like all those guys we should see a jump in efficient play from David.” Odom admitted when OU first recruited Ugwoegbu, he didn’t envision him ever moving inside. But it’s a move that is working out for all parties involved.

Quotable “I've never thought about walking away from football, definitely no. The only time it's ever come up is when people ask me, I'll be like, huh, I guess that's something I could think about. But how I grew up, that's not how it is for me. How I was raised, how my mom raised me, all the guys I grew up around, all the Fresno guys, the DB guru guys that I grew up with and even the guys I played high school with, it's kind of a mindset where you go until you're told you can't go. That's just how I grew up"





After seeing his last two seasons marred by knee injuries what continues to drive sixth year senior linebacker @calebkkelly? pic.twitter.com/LQnX463fa3 — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) April 6, 2021