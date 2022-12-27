Right when the Cheez-It Bowl was announced, the organizers said a player from each of Oklahoma and Florida State would have the chance to stay in the Cheez-It-inspired hotel room. The Sooners representative turned out to be punter Michael Turk, a pretty easy selection based on his social media following and all the behind the scenes videos he has shot on his YouTube channel. So what’s it like being the cheesiest? “The Cheez-It room is awesome,” Turk said. “I'm thankful that I got it. It's a good stay. Everything is cheesy. It's been fun.” Turk said he stays in it a few hours a day and has the option to sleep in it as well. There are definitely a couple of items in there that stand out. “I would say the Cheez-It robe,” Turk said. “Probably the robe or the alarm clock that says I woke up feeling the cheesiest at 6 a.m., that was fun.”

Stoops back for one last year Bob Stoops broke the story, ha. Wide receiver Drake Stoops confirmed his father’s announcement on Bob’s YouTube channel that Drake would be returning for the 2023 season. “Yea, it's funny. I didn't even know he had a YouTube channel,” Drake Stoops said. “That's a funny way of finding out.” Drake Stoops has had a career year in 2022, with 37 catches for 366 yards and three touchdowns. A redshirt senior, Stoops will be using his COVID option year. It’s a decision he waited until after OU’s loss to Texas Tech, but it’s something he knows is the best choice for him. “I've thought about it for a long time. Being in my fifth year, it's a lot of school, it's a lot of being in college and being in the system of everything,” Drake Stoops said. “I definitely thought about it for quite a while. I had some clarity, and I came to a decision after talking to my family and praying about it and talking to my coaches. “Coming back in and wanting another year in Coach Lebby's system, playing under Coach Venables, stuff like that. And then also going out on top and attempting that next year. Just leaving a better taste in my mouth when I leave here. It's also a year that I'll never get back if I don't choose to use it. It's a great opportunity.”