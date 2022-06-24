Notebook: Two way mirror

Had you polled both fanbases at low points during the season they likely would have offered each head coach advice on moving companies rather than advice on if they should make reservations at the Drover or just wait out the dinner rush. I would make reservations, fyi.

Oklahoma and Ole Miss are the last ones standing. Ironically their paths to Saturday's championship series are similar.

No matter where you play or who you cheer for, the end goal remains the same.

OMAHA, Neb. - The college baseball season can be a rollercoaster. It's not for everyone.

But the constant between the two remains. They are both playing their best baseball at the right time.

"I think the similarities are they're really talented, and we've got some talented folks in the middle of our field, as well. Their shortstop is really good. Catcher is really good. (Justin) Bench plays with his heart. We have guys that do the same thing. Their pitching has been really good. Our starting pitching has been really good," said Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson on Friday the eve of Sooners first national championship appearance since 1994.

"They've played with a chip on their shoulder ever since they got in. It's been fun to watch those guys."

Mike Bianco's squad didn't even know if they would be here. No, not in Omaha. In the NCAA Tournament as a whole. They turned on the NCAA Selection Show on Memorial Day just hoping to hear their name called.

"There was, I think, a very uncomfortable feeling on that day. I don't remember ever hearing our name called on that day and seeing just joy and just the enthusiasm that I saw in the guys," said Bianco.

"They were -- certainly you could use relieved, but I think maybe a better word would be excited, and since that moment -- we weren't the 64th team. I try to say that. We were a good baseball team, and I think everybody would vouch for that."

The joke's on the rest of the country since. Mississippi has lost just once since hearing their season would continue, sweeping through the Miami Regional and then not allowing a run in the Southern Miss Super.

Playing with an edge you have to play with this time of the year.

Sooners' catcher Jimmy Crooks can see it because it's relatable to his own clubhouse.

"Oh, no doubt. They have a chip on their shoulder, and so do we," said Crooks.

"They were the last four in, and they've been battling their way all the way here. Same with us. We take it into consideration, yes, but like I said, we're just going to stay composed and do our thing, and we're going to respect our opponent and stick with our game plan."

A game plan that has worked well for Oklahoma.

Getting comfortable in the bullpen

Skip Johnson has a problem in the Oklahoma bullpen but it's the good kind you want to have.

Because his starters have been so good here in Omaha there's a number of arms that might be called upon this weekend that haven't thrown in a game in nearly two weeks. Chazz Martinez hasn't pitched since June 12. Carter Campbell, Carson Atwood and Ben Abram haven't thrown since the day before Martinez.

Any concern about the lack of appearances?

"A little bit but not much. You just pound the strike zone is the biggest thing. They're not going to lose any rhythm. They've been in their own bullpens," said Johnson.

"Every time we practice we throw bullpens. It's different. We've got to go through a process of trying to make the bullpen game-like, but it's hard trying to use it as purpose."

Sooners starting rotation of Jake Bennett, Cade Horton and David Sandlin have combined to throw 20 innings at the Men's College World Series allowing just 7 runs while striking out 26 and walking just five.

Bixby (Okla.) native Jake Bennett will get the ball Saturday night in Game One of the Championship Series.

Last ride together

As the college baseball season comes to a close this weekend Oklahoma went through a full-off day workout for the final time Friday afternoon at The Chuck.

The hay is in the barn. Now it's up to Tanner Tredaway and teammates to unhitch the wagon. Sorry Toby we're stealing it here.

"Yeah, I don't think there's any sadness. This is what we've worked for the entire year. Everything has been leading up to this moment," said Tredaway on the realty his collegiate career has just three games left.

"I think we're just extremely excited to be in the position that we are. We have this opportunity with this group of guys. How else would you want to finish it off?"

A pair of of wins would do that. A fitting end to the roller coaster that is the college baseball.