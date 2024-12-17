Notepad: 'A lot to build on' with Howland, Ozaeta on left side of OL

NORMAN — Over the final four games of the season, the freshman duo of Logan Howland and Heath Ozaeta found themselves manning the left side of Oklahoma's offensive line.

It certainly wasn't what they — or the Sooners — expected.

The Sooners began the season with Jacob Sexton and Michael Tarquin protecting Jackson Arnold's blindside. Howland and Sexton — who play at tackle and guard, respectively — were largely seen as young players with potential and upside, but weren't projected to see the field much in 2024. But as injuries piled up, they were tasked with playing heavy snaps as the Sooners went deep into conference play.

By the end of the regular season Ozaeta started seven game and played 542 snaps, which ranked fifth on the offense, per Pro Football Focus. Howland was right behind him with four starts and 414 snaps, which ranked 10th.

Though there were definitely some highs and lows, the freshman duo were definitely thrown into the fire and earned valuable experience.

"I think there's a lot to build on there," Howland said Monday. "And (we were in the same class) and we've been working since scout team last year and just been getting better, like I said, every day."

Both Ozaeta and Howland had their struggles throughout the season. They both combined to allow seven quarterback pressures, four hurries and four sacks against Ole Miss; against LSU, they combined to allow 11 quarterback hurries and two sacks.

But there were real signs of growth, too. Howland had his best game of the season in the win over Howland, recording a pass-blocking grade of 84.7 while allowing zero pressures and providing solid support in the running game. Ozaeta was a rare bright spot in the Missouri loss, allowing zero pressures and recording a pass-blocking grade of 87.8.

With the Sooners losing several lineman to the portal (Eugene Brooks, Joshua Bates, Geirean Hatchett) and graduation (Branson Hickman, Michael Tarquin, Spencer Brown), and with the struggles the unit faced this season, the offensive line is a clear position of need in the portal. The Sooners added former Stanford right tackle Luke Baklenko on Monday, and will likely look to add a few more prospects.

But with the way Howland and Ozaeta showed flashes of potential, and experienced the ups and downs in SEC play, there could be hope that those two are building blocks for the left side of the offensive line.

"It's been awesome," OU center Troy Everett said. "Like, I told them after the LSU game, I got them all together, I was like, 'Look, guys, I know it hasn't been great, but I'm so proud of y'all, of how y'all have developed. I mean, obviously it's never been perfect, but when they got out there, I mean, they developed. And you can see it on tape. If you really watch the tape, you can see each week they got better, and I'm so proud of them and it's just gonna be a great carry over to next season.