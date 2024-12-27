Notepad: No regrets for Brent Venables on the failed 2-point conversion

FORT WORTH, Texas — OU coach Brent Venables made it clear following the Sooners' 21-20 loss to Navy on Friday. There are no regrets on going for the two-point conversion at the end of the game. The conversion attempt came moments after Mike Hawkins found Jake Roberts for a 10-yard touchdown, which cut Navy's lead to 21-20 with six seconds to go. The touchdown capped off a 13-play, 65-yard drive that saw the Sooners generate rhythm after a second-half slump. Instead of kicking the extra point, which would've tied the game and almost certainly forced overtime, Venables went for the win. But Hawkins was sacked in the pocket, which effectively ended the game. The decision to go for two was made earlier in the drive, Venables said. “We had a chance to win there," Venables said. "We got the coverage that we hoped to get and they did a good job of staying back outside of the route. If we were able to hold it a little bit longer, I think we worked one over the middle over late... I'd go for it again." The Sooners struggled to find a rhythm offensively in the second half, while Navy found its groove. The Midshipman scored twice in the second half, including a 95-yard touchdown run by quarterback Blake Horvath that tied the game late in the third quarter. The Sooners, meanwhile, failed to score in the second and third quarters as the offense struggled with dropped passes and penalties. And with the offense finally scoring late in the game, Venables opted not to risk overtime. "We're gonna get exactly what we thought we're gonna get. We've worked on that situation all year long, but we've worked it particularly the last few weeks... We knew if it was under 30 seconds, we were going to go for two. So, we made that decision earlier in the drive. "Liked our look. Liked our opportunities there.

Advertisement

Jake Roberts reflects on his season

The Norman native returned home for his fifth and final season, spending much of the year as the team's back-up tight end. However, with Bauer Sharp transferring to LSU, Roberts was thrust into a starting role. Roberts played the bulk of the reps and finished with two receptions for 17 yards, including the late-game score. Roberts — who finished his lone Sooner season with 12 receptions for 112 and two scores — doesn't regret his decision to transfer to Oklahoma despite the Sooners' disappointing 6-7 season. "It’s been great coming back," Roberts said. "I’m getting to live out a childhood dream. Chase my dream and play at the highest level in the SEC. Obviously not the year we wanted to have. Although there is a ton of disappointment, there’s been a ton of growth. You learn to fight back from adversity and come back to work when maybe you don’t want to or when everyone is kicking you down or beating you down a little bit. "Although it’s disappointing, I’m not going to say I would change anything. I’m thankful and blessed to have been a Sooner. I’m excited to see what Team 131 does. This stuff is Just a learning experience. You take the adversity, learn from it and move on. Although disappointing, I wouldn’t change anything. I’m thankful to be able to do what I was able to do."

Venables explains Horvath's 95-yard touchdown

Norvath's 95-yard touchdown didn't just tie the game late in the third quarter. It was the longest play from scrimmage in Navy history, and it marked the second longest running play by an OU opponent in program history.

"They have a puller, a blocker, guard pull and we've got to be in and out. We missed the fit," Venables said. "We missed the fit and (Horvath) did a good job keeping it tight. He's got great speed and you've got to defend them for 60 minutes. That’s what that team can do to you when you miss a fit and we played well for a good part of that game and there was a couple of explosive plays there that they make you pay, so that was a tough one there." Horvath also scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter that gave the Midshipman the lead for good. He finished the game with 155 rushing yards and two scores on 18 carries, adding 92 passing yards.

Arbuckle coaches the quarterbacks during the game

Venables confirmed before the game that new OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was participating in the Sooners' bowl-game prep. Arbuckle also served as the quarterbacks coach during the game. "Uou can put real value on that, too," Venables said. "As opposed to being someone that’s been here and out, not really here, just evaluating, as opposed to what he actually did and having to get in the quarterback room and get in practice, run the indy (individual) drills, break down the tape with them and help them get ready to compete in the game and get in front of the team in the same type of role that we had all the coaches (do, which is) get in front of the team. "I think that gets everything just kick started. There’s some level of comfort for the players and what they can expect, who this new coach is and what they can count on when we get back going again.”

Gavin Sawchuk gets the start at running back