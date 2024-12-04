Notepad: Venables confirms offensive staff will be retained

NORMAN — A lot of things are changing for Oklahoma. In addition to hiring new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the Sooners announced 17 new signees to the 2025 freshman class on Wednesday.
However, some things will stay the same, as head coach Brent Venables confirmed during Wednesday's press conference that the Sooners will retain their entire offensive staff.
It's consistent with how the Sooners announced Arbuckle's hire on Monday. In the official press release, Venables iterated that he was excited for Arbuckle to coach alongside tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, running backs coach DeMarco Murray and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
For now, it puts an end to any speculation regarding the futures of each staff member, as Arbuckle will be the only new addition.
Finley, who is also the co-offensive coordinator, has served as the interim play caller since Seth Littrell's dismissal in late October. While Arbuckle will now operate as the primary play caller, Finley will be retained presumably in his same role. Finley is under contract through the 2026 season, making $1.95 million through the remainder of the deal.
Every offensive staff member except Emmett Jones, who's deal runs through next season, is under contract through the 2026 season. It's unclear what lies ahead for offensive analyst Kevin Johns, who was elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over the last few weeks of the regular season.
While Arbuckle has officially signed a contract with Oklahoma, he isn't expected to call plays for the Sooners' upcoming bowl game. Presumably, Finley will continue calling plays through the end of the season.
"It’s too much to ask of a guy that really doesn’t know the personnel, the people, those types of things," Venables said. "Our staff will handle that.”
Sooners take just two freshman receivers in 2025 class
The Sooners have officially signed two wide receivers in the 2025 class — Emmanuel Choice and Elijah Thomas. However, the Sooners originally had a trio of receivers in Cortez Mills, Gracen Harris and Marcus Harris also committed to the class.
Venables attributed some of the Sooners' decommitments to a numbers game, as they prepare for the incoming scholarship limits coming to college football. In addition, Venables also isn't expecting a ton of departures from the current roster.
"Nothing easy about it," Venables said. "In navigating it, and some of it has been planned ahead and going according to plan, and then you have to have some flexibility and be able to pivot, maybe some of that from a strategy standpoint, doing things that maybe you haven't had to do in the past, but uniqueness in that we had several guys hurt this year that this could have been their last year, and so we'll bring a few of those guys back, is what we're planning to right now.
"And then you look at where are the spots on your roster, where maybe you have a few more numbers, and where you need to trim some fat and get your numbers in with a little more balance. And then find the areas on your roster that you need some immediate play making. I think that is something that we've identified and will attack when those opportunities come when the portal opens."
Arbuckle arrives in Norman Tuesday night
Venables confirmed that Arbuckle and his wife, Lauren, arrived in Norman Tuesday night.
"They’ll be here for a few days and I’ll introduce coach Arbuckle over at the recruiting event here following this event, and try to get them to meet some of our players, our staff, see the community, those types of things," Venables said.
