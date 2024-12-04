Notepad: Venables confirms offensive staff will be retained

NORMAN — A lot of things are changing for Oklahoma. In addition to hiring new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the Sooners announced 17 new signees to the 2025 freshman class on Wednesday.

However, some things will stay the same, as head coach Brent Venables confirmed during Wednesday's press conference that the Sooners will retain their entire offensive staff.

It's consistent with how the Sooners announced Arbuckle's hire on Monday. In the official press release, Venables iterated that he was excited for Arbuckle to coach alongside tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, running backs coach DeMarco Murray and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.

For now, it puts an end to any speculation regarding the futures of each staff member, as Arbuckle will be the only new addition.

Finley, who is also the co-offensive coordinator, has served as the interim play caller since Seth Littrell's dismissal in late October. While Arbuckle will now operate as the primary play caller, Finley will be retained presumably in his same role. Finley is under contract through the 2026 season, making $1.95 million through the remainder of the deal.

Every offensive staff member except Emmett Jones, who's deal runs through next season, is under contract through the 2026 season. It's unclear what lies ahead for offensive analyst Kevin Johns, who was elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over the last few weeks of the regular season.

While Arbuckle has officially signed a contract with Oklahoma, he isn't expected to call plays for the Sooners' upcoming bowl game. Presumably, Finley will continue calling plays through the end of the season.

"It’s too much to ask of a guy that really doesn’t know the personnel, the people, those types of things," Venables said. "Our staff will handle that.”