Notes and observations from Oklahoma's second elite camp

The month of June is always a busy one in Norman, as the Oklahoma football staff has to balance a myriad of official visits with several on-campus prospect camp sessions.
The Sooners hosted their first camp Sunday, but elite talent was rather sparse at that particular session. When Thursday's camp dawned, though, it immediately became apparent that there would be a much greater depth of talent this time around.
Numerous nationally regarded prospects competed in front of the Oklahoma staff, and several others put themselves on the local and national radar with strong outings. OU will host two more camp sessions next Thursday and Friday, so the camp circuit is far from closed in Norman. But in the meantime, here's a glimpse at several key takeaways from Thursday's action.
PEYTON HOUSTON IS STILL THE ONE
Oklahoma has shown no desire to make a move on any 2027 quarterback besides Houston, the four-star signal-caller from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy. He's been on campus six times in the past 14 months, and his performance on Thursday was effortlessly superb — which, to be fair, has become the norm for Houston in any competitive context. He uncorked several dazzling throws that had the Oklahoma staff audibly marveling at his ability. Rivals regards Houston as the No. 6 quarterback in the country, but consider for a moment the fact that he's on the top of the recruiting board at three of the country's most enviable destinations for quarterbacks: Oklahoma, USC and Texas. Houston has a strong case as the most coveted arm in the 2027 class, even if he's not the highest-ranked one right now. A commitment from Houston is likely before the end of the calendar year, and though the Sooners seem to have set the pace thus far, they'll have their hands full holding off a crowded pack of contenders in the race for the gifted prep passer.
COOPER HOOKER'S STOCK IS POISED TO SOAR
It was quite a memorable afternoon for Hooker, a blazing-fast 2027 wideout from the tiny Oklahoma town of Salina. He stole the show with arguably the top individual performance of the day, winning rep after rep with elite speed, strong hands and precise routes. He's diminutive (5-foot-9 and 155 pounds), and that may be enough to dissuade some P4 schools from getting involved. But Hooker's sophomore film paints a picture of an electric playmaker with the ability to score any time he touches the football. And he validated his impressive film with a dominant outing Thursday in front of the Oklahoma staff — not to mention the fact that he ran a laser-timed 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, which came days after he clocked a 4.42 at SMU's camp. Don't pigeonhole Hooker, though; he's not just a speedster. He's a very polished all-around receiver who should morph into a dangerous slot weapon at the next level. He also brings impact potential in the return game, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Oklahoma extend an offer to the small-town dynamo in the coming months.