Notes and observations from Oklahoma's second elite camp

The month of June is always a busy one in Norman, as the Oklahoma football staff has to balance a myriad of official visits with several on-campus prospect camp sessions. The Sooners hosted their first camp Sunday, but elite talent was rather sparse at that particular session. When Thursday's camp dawned, though, it immediately became apparent that there would be a much greater depth of talent this time around. Numerous nationally regarded prospects competed in front of the Oklahoma staff, and several others put themselves on the local and national radar with strong outings. OU will host two more camp sessions next Thursday and Friday, so the camp circuit is far from closed in Norman. But in the meantime, here's a glimpse at several key takeaways from Thursday's action.

Peyton Houston drops back to pass at Thursday's camp session (Photo by Parker Thune)

PEYTON HOUSTON IS STILL THE ONE

Oklahoma has shown no desire to make a move on any 2027 quarterback besides Houston, the four-star signal-caller from Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy. He's been on campus six times in the past 14 months, and his performance on Thursday was effortlessly superb — which, to be fair, has become the norm for Houston in any competitive context. He uncorked several dazzling throws that had the Oklahoma staff audibly marveling at his ability. Rivals regards Houston as the No. 6 quarterback in the country, but consider for a moment the fact that he's on the top of the recruiting board at three of the country's most enviable destinations for quarterbacks: Oklahoma, USC and Texas. Houston has a strong case as the most coveted arm in the 2027 class, even if he's not the highest-ranked one right now. A commitment from Houston is likely before the end of the calendar year, and though the Sooners seem to have set the pace thus far, they'll have their hands full holding off a crowded pack of contenders in the race for the gifted prep passer.

Cooper Hooker releases off the line at the Sooners' camp Thursday (Photo by Parker Thune)

COOPER HOOKER'S STOCK IS POISED TO SOAR