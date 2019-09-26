News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-26 09:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Now The Speed D Test Begins

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Oklahoma fans have seen this movie before. The defense looks vastly improved during the non-conference portion of the schedule only to fall off a cliff during Big 12 action.Even in the disastrous l...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}