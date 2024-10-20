Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 1.0

Seth Littrell is out at Oklahoma, as his tenure as the Sooners' offensive coordinator lasted a mere eight games.

For the remainder of the 2024 season, it's tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley who will call the plays for Oklahoma. Offensive analyst Kevin Johns steps into a greater role as the Sooners' quarterbacks coach, while veteran staffer JP Losman will also take on more responsibility with the quarterbacks.

The Sooners' offense is in horrific shape, with regard to both health and execution. The unit ranks near the absolute bottom of the FBS in virtually every statistical category. They need an offensive facelift come season's end, and with Littrell officially relieved of duty, it's time to take a look at some of the early OC candidates for Oklahoma.

Here are five coaches that are likely to get a call and an interview for the vacant position, and will be realistic targets for Oklahoma. This list omits names like the Washington Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury and Penn State's Andy Kotelnicki, who would be altogether unlikely to jump at a lateral move (at best) and whose current employers would no doubt pony up a strong financial package to retain their services if necessary.