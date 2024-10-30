Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 2.0: Stock up, stock down and more

Advertisement

in other news

Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston

Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston

Blue-chip 2027 quarterback high on Oklahoma early in the process, with a couple SEC foes lurking

Premium contentForums content
 • Parker Thune
4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes

4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes

Updates on the Sooners' pursuit of several key targets across the 2025, 2026 and 2028 classes

Premium contentForums content
 • Parker Thune
Scouting report: Maine

Scouting report: Maine

At this point, Oklahoma just needs a win.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player.

 • Brody Lusk
Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss

OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ 26-14 defeat at Ole Miss

Premium content
 • Parker Thune

in other news

Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston

Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston

Blue-chip 2027 quarterback high on Oklahoma early in the process, with a couple SEC foes lurking

Premium contentForums content
 • Parker Thune
4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes

4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes

Updates on the Sooners' pursuit of several key targets across the 2025, 2026 and 2028 classes

Premium contentForums content
 • Parker Thune
Scouting report: Maine

Scouting report: Maine

At this point, Oklahoma just needs a win.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 30, 2024
Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 2.0: Stock up, stock down and more
circle avatar
Parker Thune  •  OUInsider
Co-Publisher
Twitter
@ParkerThune
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

As the Sooners' search for Seth Littrell's permanent replacement continues, it's time for another look at the OUInsider Hot Board.

Upon Littrell's firing on Oct. 20, Oklahoma promoted tight ends coach and co-OC Joe Jon Finley to playcalling duty, and he'll remain the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2024 season. In his first game calling the shots, Finley helped Oklahoma's offense to an improved — albeit still insufficient — performance in a 26-14 road loss to Ole Miss.

With the Sooners sitting at 4-4, bowl eligibility is no guarantee. Oklahoma has qualified for a bowl every year since 1998, but that streak is very much in jeopardy with three consecutive ranked opponents on tap in November. Brent Venables' next hire at offensive coordinator could ultimately be what rescues or sinks the listing ship in Norman, at least with regard to Venables' tenure as the head ball coach.

Here's a glimpse at 10 candidates for offensive coordinator, including four for whom the stock has risen, four for whom the stock has fallen, and four other names worth mentioning in the search.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement