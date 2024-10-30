Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 2.0: Stock up, stock down and more

in other news
Update on Oklahoma and four-star QB target Peyton "Pop" Houston
Blue-chip 2027 quarterback high on Oklahoma early in the process, with a couple SEC foes lurking
4-Piece Nuggets: Latest on OU's standing with targets across three classes
Updates on the Sooners' pursuit of several key targets across the 2025, 2026 and 2028 classes
Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction
This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player.
Post-Mortem P: Fielding your questions after OU’s third consecutive loss
OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ 26-14 defeat at Ole Miss
As the Sooners' search for Seth Littrell's permanent replacement continues, it's time for another look at the OUInsider Hot Board.
Upon Littrell's firing on Oct. 20, Oklahoma promoted tight ends coach and co-OC Joe Jon Finley to playcalling duty, and he'll remain the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2024 season. In his first game calling the shots, Finley helped Oklahoma's offense to an improved — albeit still insufficient — performance in a 26-14 road loss to Ole Miss.
With the Sooners sitting at 4-4, bowl eligibility is no guarantee. Oklahoma has qualified for a bowl every year since 1998, but that streak is very much in jeopardy with three consecutive ranked opponents on tap in November. Brent Venables' next hire at offensive coordinator could ultimately be what rescues or sinks the listing ship in Norman, at least with regard to Venables' tenure as the head ball coach.
Here's a glimpse at 10 candidates for offensive coordinator, including four for whom the stock has risen, four for whom the stock has fallen, and four other names worth mentioning in the search.
