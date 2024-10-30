Offensive Coordinator Hot Board, Version 2.0: Stock up, stock down and more

As the Sooners' search for Seth Littrell's permanent replacement continues, it's time for another look at the OUInsider Hot Board.

Upon Littrell's firing on Oct. 20, Oklahoma promoted tight ends coach and co-OC Joe Jon Finley to playcalling duty, and he'll remain the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the 2024 season. In his first game calling the shots, Finley helped Oklahoma's offense to an improved — albeit still insufficient — performance in a 26-14 road loss to Ole Miss.

With the Sooners sitting at 4-4, bowl eligibility is no guarantee. Oklahoma has qualified for a bowl every year since 1998, but that streak is very much in jeopardy with three consecutive ranked opponents on tap in November. Brent Venables' next hire at offensive coordinator could ultimately be what rescues or sinks the listing ship in Norman, at least with regard to Venables' tenure as the head ball coach.

Here's a glimpse at 10 candidates for offensive coordinator, including four for whom the stock has risen, four for whom the stock has fallen, and four other names worth mentioning in the search.