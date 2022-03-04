Offensive notebook: Return to normalcy

The defensive staff at Oklahoma is as new as new gets, but that’s not the case for the offensive staff under head coach Brent Venables. Lincoln Riley is out the door, but the majority of the offensive staff remains. Through all the chaos, and there was a lot of it, things are slowly returning to normal. No worries about job security, just time to get back to work. “I never have. I've coached 28 years now and never dealt with it,” said offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh about the coaching uncertainty. “Never been on a staff where somebody got fired or somebody left. I've always been in that situation where I could if I wanted to, but you have the opportunity to decide. “I found out that Sunday. I did. It's a lot of unknowns. You don't know. You've got a family. That's the most important thing and that's the first thing that goes through your head. My kids have grown up here. My wife's from Oklahoma. And hell, I may have been forced to ... I don't wanna say 'forced,' but may have had to go.”

Bedenbaugh is joined by Cale Gundy, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley as being retained by Venables. Gundy is OU through and through. Murray and Finley were Sooners. But Bedenbaugh? Well, Oklahoma is now home. It wasn’t where we had roots, but he can’t imagine anywhere else. “I love Oklahoma. I love living here. I love everything about this place. I think it's special,” he said. “No matter what happens – and I've told people this. This is true. It's just like recruiting. I can't guarantee anybody anything in this profession. We just saw that two months ago. But hell, I'm gonna live in Oklahoma when I retire. I've got a house at Grand Lake. That's where I'm gonna live. “I'm not from Oklahoma. I've said this before. I didn't play here, but this is my home now. Just glad it worked out. It was tough. It was tough on my kids and tough on my family. And everybody's gotta make their own decisions in life. What a lot of people don't see on the outside is your family, what they're going through. It worked out.” Hindsight says Gundy could have breathed Nobody felt that jolt of nervousness more than Gundy, perhaps. An OU staple, that one-week period brought about the unknown for one of the first times ever in his coaching career. That trickled down to the team with guys like Theo Wease and Brey Walker entering the transfer portal only to come back. Or for rumors about Marvin Mims looking elsewhere only to stay at OU.