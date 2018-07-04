ATLANTA - Oklahoma's presence at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge was undeniable thanks to the performances of a pair of elite Sooner wide receiver commitments. However it wasn't simply Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease that Oklahoma fans should have been talking about following their work in Atlanta. With that in mind we rank the top offensive players, who are involved with Oklahoma, from last week's event.



5. Arik Gilbert

The Breakdown: Gilbert is impressive in every way that could be imagined. He looks like a college sophomore while having two more years of high school football left to play. On top of that his athleticism is enough that he is easily projectable as a future high level tight end or defensive end. He worked the day at tight end and used his huge frame and quick feet to find one opening after another. Recruiting Story: Gilbert seems pretty open to the process and has already talked with Oklahoma recently. However, in-state Georgia will be a hill to climb.



4. Zach Evans

The Breakdown: Evans had his day cut short due to an overzealous effort from Justin Flowe on a tackle but that didn't change anything about the five-star's work on the day. Evans showed tremendous ability as a receiver, particularly for someone at his size. One could look really, really doggedly for a flaw in his game and still come up wanting - simply put, Evans is special.

Recruiting Story: Evans seems like a guy who is wide open but Oklahoma has a chance, and if they can get him to campus this summer it might really give them a boost.



3. Trejan Bridges

The Breakdown: Bridges took home the receiver MVP and frankly, if not for my flight forcing me to miss his huge close to the 7-on-7 tournament he'd be No. 2 on my list. But I can't pretend to have seen something I didn't. Regardless though, Bridges showed great feet and his body control may be as good as any receiver I can remember seeing.

Recruiting Story: Bridges is a very solid commitment to Oklahoma.



2. Theo Wease

The Breakdown: Wease was a tale of two halves and he was led by his work in the one-on-one session in the morning - which I frankly put a bit more stock in - but was a little bit ho-hum during the 7-on-7 work, though largely that issue was beyond his control. Wease has a bevy of plus traits but the one that sticks out is his ability to grab the ball from all angles with his hands and make the most difficult of catches look routine.

Recruiting Story: Wease is a very solid commitment to Oklahoma.



1. Trey Sanders