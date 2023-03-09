Oklahoma's offer list has seen explosive growth over the last month with the Sooners staff having plenty of time to evaluate new tape in February and one offer going out during Oklahoma's Elite Jr. Day on March 4. We take a look at almost 50 new offers the Sooners have made since late January.

What's on Tape: Barber is a fun linebacker to watch, closes well and more than anything has the explosion in his lower body to be a violent finisher. OU's Chances: This feels like a player Oklahoma could make a move for down the line.

What's on Tape: It's hard to watch Brame's film and see him catching passes, in fact, on HUDL, it's impossible. But he's a big bodied guy who is a willing and physical blocker. OU's Chances: Brame is expected to be in Norman later this month and seems to be sincerely interested in the Sooners.

What's on Tape: It's hard to watch Burns and not see a slightly bigger Lewis Carter. He's a violent defender who closes well and can make plays inside, outside, and even in the passing game. OU's Chances: Oklahoma could make a run here but there is some Tennessee and Auburn buzz early on.

What's on Tape: Daniels is a big-play receiver with not only plenty of speed but the short area quickness to make him dangerous on bubble screens. OU's Chances: Daniels loved his junior day visit and figures to return soon.

What's on Tape: You have to keep reminding yourself that this is just his sophomore tape but Davis has easy movement and some pop in his hands. It won't be a shock at all if he ends up a top 100 player. OU's Chances: Davis has plans to visit Oklahoma this spring and could return int he summer, he seems to have genuine interest.

What's on Tape: Easley is an outstanding athlete who pulls a ton from the tackle position. As he gets bigger and stronger he'll only become more violent at the point of attack. OU's Chances: Easley has some early Georgia buzz but right now it seems like his top group is still sorting itself out.

What's on Tape: An instinctive linebacker who plays so well because not only does he see it quickly but he's twitchy and decisive - closing space with ease. OU's Chances: His process seems pretty open but home state Maryland and Miami have had some chatter.

What's on Tape: Garcia is impressive in just how under control he is. It doesn't matter if he's in the run game or his pass pro set he is calm and in full control of his matchups. OU's Chances: He feels like a guy who might stay in his home state and perhaps become a Ute.

What's on Tape: Gentry plays like a player much older than he is, he seems to have a good idea of what a receiver is trying to do and does a great job matching the receivers. OU's Chances: Oklahoma has gotten in early with him and the Sooners feel like very real contenders in his recruitment.

What's on Tape: Gilmore has a lot of violence in his hands and closes on ball carriers swiftly. OU's Chances: Gilmore seems high on his homestate Gophers but there is some talk that some big new offers - like Oklahoma - could spin things around a bit.

What's on Tape: Ginther is a strong finisher who does a nice job moving his feet and just does an outstanding job of getting himself into strong positions. OU's Chances: Oklahoma has some connection to him via 2023 signee Joshua Bates that figures to give the Sooners a chance.

What's on Tape: For such a young player Granville shows a variety of moves with some push pull, spin moves, and he has plenty of burst. OU's Chances: Oklahoma figures to make an impact for Granville and a visit this spring or summer seems very possible.

What's on Tape: A player with the strength and burst to play defensive tackle but the size and length to play offensive line if the defensive side of the ball doesn't fit. OU's Chances: It's hard to ignore Oklahoma's success in Missouri but, that said, St. Louis has seen OU take some tough beats through the years.

What's on Tape: One of the nation's most dangerous receivers Hampton has great short area burst but also has the long speed to stretch a defense at receiver. Defensively, his ball skills are easy to see. OU's Chances: Hampton has Oklahoma in his top group and with Emmett Jones nothing can be written off but it feels like the Sooners have work to do.

What's on Tape: Harris shows off high end acceleration and plenty of speed both as a receiver as well as in the return game. He's a guy who plays bigger than his size and is capable of making plays at various levels in the passing game. OU's Chances: There is early talk that the Sooners are in good shape for the talented receiver.

What's on Tape: Hawkins' tape isn't publicly available at this point due to his transfer from Allen but he has a great frame, impressive length and the ability to turn and run with receivers. OU's Chances: A commitment from his brother, Michael Hawkins, on April 8 would seem to be a huge boost for Oklahoma but either way the Sooners are a contender.

What's on Tape: Haywood plays with a physicality that's easy to like - he finishes well and really tries to bury defenders. He's got good athleticism and will only grow as he gets more comfortable at the position. OU's Chances: Oklahoma seems to be turning it's momentum in Denton ISD, perhaps that can give them a real chance with Haywood.

What's on Tape: Hibbler is a highly regarded prospect who, for some reason, seems to face an inordinate amount of single blocks. He's just too powerful and runs through one overwhelmed blocker after another. OU's Chances: Land a highly rated prospect from Mississippi? I mean, it's not impossible but it may as well be.

What's on Tape: House is a player that seems like an unbelievable fit for the Cheetah position. He's a bit undersized but closes well and is near impossible to block on the edge. OU's Chances: Oklahoma's role in Southern California has definitely changed in the last few years but he is a near ideal fit for Oklahoma's Cheetah role.

What's on Tape: Huff is a linebacker with impressive size but has the ability to change direction and close in space. OU's Chances: Huff really liked his Oklahoma visit in the summer and a return seems very likely.

What's on Tape: There's a lot to like with Jonah-Ajonye, a big defensive end who has the lower body flexion to rush the edge and the burst to close on the quarterback. He's got a nice first step and shows high end potential. OU's Chances: Jonah-Ajonye loved his Oklahoma visit on March 4 and will be back for a return in the summer on an official visit.

What's on Tape: A big time athlete that moves very well for a young guy his size, even showing skills as a pass-catching tight end. He's raw but his burst and quickness have big potential in front of him. OU's Chances: Jones is a guy that Oklahoma could be in on early enough to take a real role in his recruitment.

What's on Tape: Jones is a big-time athlete who plays well with his feet but delivers a nice ball and has the look of an impressive player under pressure. OU's Chances: It's hard to see this being a fit with Oklahoma's quarterback situation looking like it may be close to decided.

What's on Tape: Jordan is an impressive receiver who shows off elite eye-hand coordination and incredibly strong hands even in considerable traffic. OU's Chances: This feels like a guy that Emmett Jones get the Sooners involved with early who ends up taking a visit.

What's on Tape: A big and long defender who looks incredible coming downhill and being extremely violent in space. OU's Chances: Oklahoma hasn't had much luck in Ft. Bend ISD and hasn't landed a player at Marshall in five attempts - dating back to Knile Davis in 2009.

What's on Tape: Lockett is a natural cover defensive back who does a great job working into passing lanes for such a young player. OU's Chances: It's so wildly early that it's hard to know but everyone looks ready to be involved in his recruitment.

What's on Tape: Lockhart is a big-bodied linebacker who is physical between the tackles and shows some feel in coverage though space play isn't going to be the hallmark of his game. OU's Chances: Are the Sooners ready to push hard here? If so, it feels like Lockhart is a guy they could make a real run at.

What's on Tape: Marsh is outstanding at high-pointing the ball and also has the speed to to attack defenders vertically though he's more smooth than explosively fast. OU's Chances: Marsh just decommitted from Michigan State and a visit to Norman seems, at least, possible.

What's on Tape: Matthews is a massive tight end who moves around quite well for a guy his size but has such a great frame it's not hard to imagine him growing into the next elite success to move from tight end to offensive tackle. OU's Chances: Matthews is going to be an interesting possibility as he's not the type of guy that Oklahoma has recruited a lot - do they go with a big tight end?

What's on Tape: McCray has a great frame and a lot of length. He shows some ability to close off the edge but his body type gives him a lot of projectable flexibility. OU's Chances: Another Florida guy that Oklahoma got in early enough with that they may be able to be really engaged at a later date.

What's on Tape: A prospect with explosive speed and the ability to change direction in space. He's a dynamic athlete who can make plays at every level with the ball in his hands. OU's Chances: Nebraska has been very good to the Sooners in recent years it feels like they could make a real run at an underrated guy from Nebraska.

What's on Tape: Mitchell Irving is an active interior defensive lineman that uses his hands well and is a difficult one-on-one block. OU's Chances: Mitchell Irving is a guy that Oklahoma may want to have a look at in camp and if that comes to pass perhaps they make a real charge.

What's on Tape: Morgan is a long athlete that can come up and be physical with ball carriers but has the fluidity to turn and run and make plays in space. OU's Chances: It's early enough that you see a lot of Vanderbilt talk at this point but the Sooners might be able to make a move.

What's on Tape: A player who moves around a lot along the line of scrimmage with the power to be dangerous inside but shows surprising movement skills to be a pass rusher. OU's Chances: Palepale is already talking about a visit to Norman in the coming months.

What's on Tape: Patterson-McDonald is a natural free safety who works well as the last line of defense thanks to being a solid tackler and having a good feel for throws over the middle. OU's Chances: Oklahoma is a school that Patterson-McDonald has always held in high esteem and the Sooners may be very tough to beat.

What's on Tape: A straight-line downhill player that looks at his best when closing space and does a great job swallowing up space as a pass rusher. OU's Chances: Oklahoma absolutely feels like a guy that the Sooners can make a big run at with a visit feeling very possible in the coming months.

What's on Tape: Robinson is a big man who is light on his feet and moves around pretty well for a guy his size. He's raw but there's clear potential in his game. OU's Chances: Oklahoma has done some work in Florida so it's impossible to write off their chances.

What's on Tape: Rogers is a quick-footed athlete who can change direction easily and has the ability to run with receivers on the perimeter. OU's Chances: This sure feels like LSU with Brian Kelly's guys rolling in-state right now.

What's on Tape: A natural blocker that bends well and has the physicality in his game that will only get better as he fills out his big frame. OU's Chances: Oklahoma has had five players from Wisconsin in the history of the program. Can that sort of clear divide be overcome?

What's on Tape: Saleapaga shows a good natural feel for working into space and when he gets there he uses his huge frame to snag one touch catch after another. OU's Chances: Saleapaga is talking about taking a trip this spring.

What's on Tape: One of the nation's elite prospects. West has incredibly smooth change of direction and can turn and drive with ease. He's a likely five-star when it's all said and done. OU's Chances: Landing a player from Ohio is tough, landing an elite one at Glenville is near impossible.

What's on Tape: A big-time defensive end with a lot of natural physical tools. He's got some explosion in his hands but enough bend to be a pass rusher on the corner. OU's Chances: A guy that Oklahoma might try and take a real run at thanks to being very toolsy and a bit overlooked so far.

What's on Tape: A big and long athlete who has tremendous closing speed. He's instinctive and aggressive at the point of attack. OU's Chances: Woods has a real connection to Oklahoma due to his mother playing volleyball at Oklahoma and seems like a fit for the Sooners. Definitely keep an eye on him here.

What's on Tape: Young's long speed is easy to see, he separates vertically but it's his acceleration that really creates space. He's also got a nice frame and a good catch radius. A guy who seems destined for a big move up. OU's Chances: He fits Jeff Lebby's offense incredibly well and figures to be a guy the Sooners really try and make a run at but the reality is LSU will be very, very hard to beat.