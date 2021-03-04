Offers Flying Out
After a very quiet fall offer period the Sooners have gone wild over the past month and as such our offer list breakdown is as long as any we've ever done. With 63 offers to go over make sure and h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news