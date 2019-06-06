Offers Surprising Green
Even if things don’t happen at the rate some believe they should, there are certain recruits where you just know the offers and interest will pick up.
No doubt that Tulsa (Okla.) Union defensive back A.J. Green fits in that category. The 2021 cornerback wasn’t among the first Oklahoma high school prospects to earn a Power 5 offer or any offer for that matter, but everybody knew it was just a matter of time.
That time became last month, and one of those offers was indeed his childhood favorite, Oklahoma.
I’m excited to announce I have been offered by my favorite college team growing up the University Oklahoma🔴❗️@CoachBOdom @JLMcCuistion @BrandonDrumm247 pic.twitter.com/vDwczw9Nse— AJ “Super Saiyan” Green🃏 (@RoyalGreen25) May 24, 2019
While nobody is surprised Green started to rack up Power 5 offer after Power 5 offer, the circumstances in how it happened isn’t too common.
Green, known for his track-level speed, injured his hamstring during track season and has never been healthy during spring practices or camps to really show schools what he could do.
“That first offer (Baylor), honestly, was unexpected,” Green said. “It was really big for me. Now it’s just about getting better and getting healthy.
Green is no stranger to those who follow Oklahoma high school and OU recruiting. He has been a name on the radar for a long time.
And incredibly familiar with the Sooners.
“I’ve been to camps there a bunch,” Green said. “I used to go to camps there every year. The Bob Stoops camp and all that.”
The light bulb came on for Green midway through the 2018 season. While everybody has projected Green as a standout in the secondary, Green said he initially wanted to play running back.
Green could play running back for the Redskins, but once he accepted his college future is in the secondary, everything started to click.
“It’s the confidence I played with,” Green said. “I never played with that I know I can do this at corner. Middle of the season, I started to play with confidence and use my hands and my footwork. It was a huge difference.”
Baylor opened the floodgates May 16, and eight days later, it was time for the Sooners to enter the mix. In the span of a couple of hours, both Oklahoma State and OU offered Green.
Tulsa Union coach Kirk Fridrich told Green to call OU inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, and Green knew something was about to go down. Although Odom is coaching ILBs, he is also starting to become the No. 1 coach for in-state prospects and making a big difference in his first months in Norman.
“That OU offer was also unexpected,” Green said. “I was like, wow. I had OU posters in my room growing up and stuff. Just crazy.”
New to the recruiting game, or at least the hoopla that comes with it, Green said he’s not looking to make a decision anytime soon. He’d like to evaluate each other and really figure things out.
Because of his injury, Green hasn’t been able to return to Norman for any of the camps. And while he can’t detail his summer plans, no doubt a trip to Norman is something on the agenda.
“I really want to set something up for OU,” Green said. “Set something up or tell them I’m coming soon. I really want to go visit there, me and my family.”
Green was the first in-state offer by the Sooners for the 2021 class. Weatherford’s Ethan Downs became the second when he was offered earlier this week.
OU, of course, is no stranger to looking at the Union secondary. Cornerback Tre Brown will be a junior for the Sooners in 2019, while safety Patrick Fields will be a sophomore. Both were stars at Union.