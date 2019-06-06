Even if things don’t happen at the rate some believe they should, there are certain recruits where you just know the offers and interest will pick up. No doubt that Tulsa (Okla.) Union defensive back A.J. Green fits in that category. The 2021 cornerback wasn’t among the first Oklahoma high school prospects to earn a Power 5 offer or any offer for that matter, but everybody knew it was just a matter of time. That time became last month, and one of those offers was indeed his childhood favorite, Oklahoma.

I’m excited to announce I have been offered by my favorite college team growing up the University Oklahoma🔴❗️@CoachBOdom @JLMcCuistion @BrandonDrumm247 pic.twitter.com/vDwczw9Nse — AJ “Super Saiyan” Green🃏 (@RoyalGreen25) May 24, 2019

While nobody is surprised Green started to rack up Power 5 offer after Power 5 offer, the circumstances in how it happened isn’t too common. Green, known for his track-level speed, injured his hamstring during track season and has never been healthy during spring practices or camps to really show schools what he could do. “That first offer (Baylor), honestly, was unexpected,” Green said. “It was really big for me. Now it’s just about getting better and getting healthy. Green is no stranger to those who follow Oklahoma high school and OU recruiting. He has been a name on the radar for a long time. And incredibly familiar with the Sooners. “I’ve been to camps there a bunch,” Green said. “I used to go to camps there every year. The Bob Stoops camp and all that.” The light bulb came on for Green midway through the 2018 season. While everybody has projected Green as a standout in the secondary, Green said he initially wanted to play running back.