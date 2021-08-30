Official: OU-Tulane coming to Norman

Oklahoma’s season opener Saturday vs. Tulane has been moved from New Orleans to Norman, both schools announced Monday afternoon, following the damage sustained in New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.

It’s going to be football time in Oklahoma – a week earlier than first anticipated. The Sooners original home opener was expected to be Sept. 11 vs. Western Carolina.

“This is obviously a heart-wrenching time,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a press release. “We have been reminded again of the life events that take precedence over everything else we do. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tulane President Michael Fitts, Athletics Director Troy Dannen, the Tulane community and everyone impacted by this storm.

“I know that many of our fans were looking forward to visiting one of our favorite cities, New Orleans. But now, we have an opportunity to do what we do best, and that is extend our hospitality to people who are facing a significant challenge. All of us will do our part to make the Tulane team and fans feel welcome and appreciated as we host their home game.”

Indeed, it remains a Tulane home game and remains an 11 a.m. kickoff on ABC. The release said Tulane will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. All tickets for the game will be sold separately and are not part of any season ticket packages.

Tulane left New Orleans late last week in preparation for the storm that hit land late Sunday morning. The Green Wave have been in Birmingham, Ala., and had practice this morning.

OU and Tulane agreed for a two-for-one deal back in 2015, with games scheduled in Norman for 2017 and 2024 and the trip to New Orleans this year. OU’s press release also indicated the schools will work together on finding a date for a future game in New Orleans

OU, potentially, wearing its road white uniforms won’t be the only thing different about Saturday’s contest. With less than a week’s notice, OU’s game service providers will not be at full staff, so only the Lower Bowl will be used for seating. That does include club level, loge boxes and suites.

“I wish that we could accommodate a full stadium for this game, but these are challenging circumstances with very little notice,” Castiglione said. “We rely on hundreds of trained professionals from several agencies to work with us on game day and have learned that it is not possible to be fully staffed for this event. We have thoroughly assessed the many aspects of hosting a game and there is no question that this is the right course of action.”

OU season ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets, beginning Monday evening via email. The deadline for season ticket holders to purchase tickets will be 5 p.m. Wednesday. If tickets are still remaining, a public sale will be Friday.

Tickets that were purchased through Tulane for the original game in New Orleans are not allowed for admittance Saturday. Issues will need to be resolved through the Tulane ticket office at a later date.