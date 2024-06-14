Official Visit Primer: Sooners hosting eight visitors this weekend
24 hours ago, the Sooners were expecting eight official visitors this weekend.
24 hours later, they're still expecting eight official visitors, but there's been one key addition and one key subtraction to the visitor list.
To this point in the cycle, the Sooners have only used four OV's for 2025 prospects; they hosted one official visitor at the spring game on the weekend of Apr. 19-21, and had three official visitors last weekend on June 7-9. Thus, this is the first genuinely big official visit weekend for Oklahoma, and it's headlined by a number of blue-chip recruits with whom the Sooners are hoping to make a strong impression.
As the visitors have begun to arrive in Norman, here's a look at all eight of the prospects that Oklahoma will host this weekend, and a brief glimpse into their respective recruitments.
The Rundown: There's not a whole lot to lay out here, as Wilson has been solidly committed to Oklahoma since early April. He's the only one of the Sooners' 15 verbal pledges who needed to take his OV this weekend rather the ChampU BBQ weekend of June 21-23. But there's no two ways about it: Wilson is locked in with Todd Bates and the Sooners, and this experience will afford him the opportunity to do some valuable peer recruiting.
The Rundown: Boucard's official visit to Oklahoma has been on the calendar a long time, as he originally booked the visit all the way back in February. It'll be his first trip to Norman, and the Sooner staff is hoping it won't also be his last. He's got a strong relationship with Todd Bates, which has helped OU establish strong standing in his recruitment. In a previous interview with OUInsider, he said of Bates, “He got a special place in my heart, and me and him, our bond is unbreakable."
USC has some momentum with Boucard after hosting him last weekend, and Alabama looms — the Tide will get his last official on June 21. Miami is also heavily involved for the native Canadian. This will be the only shot that Oklahoma gets at Boucard prior to his July 20 commitment, so the Sooners will need to hit a home run with the blue-chip defender and his family.
The Rundown: Oklahoma is battling Arizona, Arizona State, SMU and Washington for Iheanachor's services. The Mustangs have a bit of juice coming off the three-star LB's official visit to the Hilltop last week, as they've put strong emphasis on landing both him and his cousin Chinedu Onyeagoro. Iheanachor previously visited Oklahoma for the spring game on Apr. 20, so he's got some fundamental familiarity with the Sooners' campus and culture. However, the true recruiting relationship is rather new here. OU just offered Iheanachor last month. Thus, this one's a bit of a wild card heading into the weekend.
