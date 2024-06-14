24 hours ago, the Sooners were expecting eight official visitors this weekend.

24 hours later, they're still expecting eight official visitors, but there's been one key addition and one key subtraction to the visitor list.

To this point in the cycle, the Sooners have only used four OV's for 2025 prospects; they hosted one official visitor at the spring game on the weekend of Apr. 19-21, and had three official visitors last weekend on June 7-9. Thus, this is the first genuinely big official visit weekend for Oklahoma, and it's headlined by a number of blue-chip recruits with whom the Sooners are hoping to make a strong impression.

As the visitors have begun to arrive in Norman, here's a look at all eight of the prospects that Oklahoma will host this weekend, and a brief glimpse into their respective recruitments.