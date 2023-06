Todd Bates and Oklahoma hosted transfer DL Da'Jon Terry for a multi-day visit earlier this week, and despite rumblings that the Mississippi native would ultimately pick a school closer to home, Terry has locked in his commitment to the Sooners. He tweeted Friday morning of his intention to join the crimson and cream.

Terry, who originally committed to Kansas in the class of 2019 as a two-star defensive tackle, recorded 16 tackles and two sacks last season for Tennessee. He adds needed depth and experience to Bates' position group, which must replace departed starters Jalen Redmond and Jeffery Johnson . The Sooners already brought in Notre Dame transfer Jacob Lacey and Texas State transfer Davon Sears to buttress the room, and they're in play for Utah State transfer Phillip Paea as well.

Prior to his two seasons in Knoxville, Terry spent his first two collegiate seasons with Kansas and made a pair of starts for the Jayhawks in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He transferred to Tennessee prior to the 2021 season and immediately became a rotational contributor, logging 19 total tackles in reserve duty.





Aside from Terry, Lacey and Sears, the Sooners will rely on returning veterans Jordan Kelley and Isaiah Coe to provide quality snaps at defensive tackle, while youngsters Gracen Halton and Kelvin Gilliam will look to expand their respective roles in 2023.