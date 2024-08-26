Oklahoma has added one more big body to the defensive tackle room in the form of former New Mexico DL David Rowaiye, who was a quiet addition to the program's latest edition of the fall roster.

Rowaiye is listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, and will wear No. 54 for the Sooners. A former two-star recruit from Southeast High in Oklahoma City, he signed with the Lobos in the class of 2022 over offers from Baylor and Eastern Michigan. Rowaiye redshirted in 2022 and did not see any game action as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

Southeast is perhaps best known as the alma mater of former Oklahoma defensive tackle and longtime NFL mainstay Gerald McCoy, who was a five-star recruit in the class of 2006.

As an aside, the Sooners' latest roster does not include tight end Josh Fanuiel, who spent the 2023 season with the football program after transferring from Cameron University. Fanuiel had played basketball at Cameron for one season, averaging 8.2 points per game before trying his hand on the gridiron.