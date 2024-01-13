Alley comes to Norman as a product of the Brent Venables coaching tree, and at 30 years old, is seen as one of the fastest-rising stars in the coaching ranks.

Oklahoma has officially announced the hiring of Zac Alley as its new defensive coordinator, just days after the Sooners and Ted Roof "mutually agreed to part ways" after two seasons.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Zac to our coaching family here at Oklahoma," said Venables. "He's going to fit in really well from a cultural, chemistry and philosophy standpoint. Obviously, there's a familiarity and comfort based on our background together at Clemson. He's exceptionally hard-working and tough, and has earned his way up the professional ladder by going out on his own and establishing himself. He's incredibly bright, innovative and passionate.

"Our players are going to love him. He's got great humility and confidence, and is always finding ways to get better. He's coached linebackers and the defensive line, he's been exposed to the secondary and he was an award-winning special teams coordinator at Boise State. Wherever he's been he's molded his units into better versions, and he'll do the same here. He really fits in well with our staff."

The relationship between Alley and Venables dates back to 2012 when Venables took the defensive coordinator position at Clemson. At the time, Alley was a sophomore assistant for the Tigers and eventually took a grad assistant position there after completing his college courses.

From there, Alley was under the tutelage of the best defensive mind in college football for the next seven seasons before branching out to start his own career path. Alley took a job at Boise State coaching linebackers for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before he was hired as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Monroe in 2021.

Alley joined Rich Rodriguez in leaving ULM after the 2021 season and followed him to Jacksonville State, where he's spent each of the past two seasons calling the defense for the Gamecocks.

In that time, JSU holds an 18-6 record and a 9-4 finish in 2023, which included the program's first-ever FBS Bowl win in the New Orleans Bowl. The Gamecocks were a stalwart defensively this season, especially considering it was their first year competing at the FBS level. JSU led the C-USA in several statistical categories, including:

Total Defense - 352.8 ypg (42nd nationally)Scoring Defense - 21.2 ppg (32nd)Rush Defense - 111.5 ypg (14th)Sacks - 39 (14th)Turnovers Gained - 25 (T-8th)3rd Down Defense - 32.5% (T-20th)

Alley is as close a thing as there is to a Venables clone, and it doesn't just show in his unit's production sheet. After just 30 seconds of listening to Alley talk it becomes very apparent who he's modeled himself after to this point in his career.