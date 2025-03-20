NCAA Tournament Preview: Jeremiah Fears the ultimate X-factor for Sooners

NORMAN — A lot of things had to go right for Oklahoma to secure a spot in March Madness. After a 22-point loss to Florida on Feb. 18, the Sooners fell to 16-10 on the season and a lowly 3-10 in SEC play.

Nearly a month later, the Sooners had locked up their bid ahead of Selection Sunday. The biggest reason? True freshman Jeremiah Fears had finally found his groove.

Fears was spectacular down the stretch as the Sooners played must-win game after must-win game. Over the final seven games, Fears boasted per-game averages of nearly 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was particularly effective at getting to the free throw line, averaging 9.4 attempts per game while shooting 85% during that stretch.

As a result the Sooners went 4-3 during that stretch, securing their spot in the Big Dance while saving their season from imploding. Fears is tasked with continuing that momentum as they prepare for an NCAA Tourney run that begins Friday against Connecticut (8:25 p.m. TNT).

“Just watching his growth, that we’ve talked many times... of the journey of his age and being thrown into, no question, the No. 1 league of all time," OU coach Porter Moser said. "And to be thrown into that league where there’s so many older people; all the point guards were old. And to watch him not get flustered and just keep working at it to get better.

"I think he’s playing his best basketball, growth-wise."

His growth was most on display during the SEC Tournament. Fears scored 29 points and grabbed six rebounds in the 81-75 win over Georgia in the first round, which helped secure the postseason bid. It was a huge contrast to Fears' performance in the Sooners' loss at Georgia back in January, when he scored two points on 1-of-11 shooting.

That Georgia game was the beginning of a rough stretch for both Fears and the Sooners as they began conference play. But Fears — who has long been projected as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft this June — eventually found his footing as he became the team's offensive fulcrum.

The Sooners weren't making the NCAA Tournament without Fears elevating his game, and it's given him confidence heading into the postseason.

"It helps a lot," Fears said. "(I) want to credit my teammates and my coaches just constantly keeping confidence throughout me and my team. They do a great job just helping us stay connected and be on the same page."

They've made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, but now the biggest test of the season comes for Fears and the Sooners. They'll matchup with a UConn team that ranks 61st nationally in scoring defense (68.0 points per game) and has won the last two national championships. But there should be opportunities for Fears to attack the Huskies.

Fears' recent play gives his teammates confidence heading into the Tournament, too.

"Gives us a lot of confidence, just to see the game slow down for him," OU forward Jalon Moore said. "To see him create shots for himself and for others, be the leader of our offense, it's been amazing to watch him grow this whole season."

The Sooners relied a lot on their freshman point guard to lead them to the postseason. They'll need him more than ever if they hope to make a run.

"As long as we stay together and we stay connected throughout the whole 40 minutes and play hard and give everything we've got, I feel like anything is possible," Fears said.

