Oklahoma basketball roster breakdown and rotation prediction

With the Sooners’ 2024-25 season opener just one week away (November 4th against Lindenwood at 8:00 pm), it’s time to break down this season’s roster, which returns only four players from last year. This isn’t just a list of past stats; it’s an analysis of what Oklahoma has in each player. Additionally, each player comes with a prediction for their role in the rotation.

He may have just turned 18 a few weeks ago, but Jeremiah Fears is expected to be Oklahoma’s starting point guard this season. He can playmake, facilitate, and score at a level that the Sooners have simply not had in quite some time. He’s not undersized one bit, at 6-4, and he possesses great athleticism (fastest player on the team, per Porter Moser). Fears has a natural ability to control the pace of the game. A big season is expected from the true freshman guard. Prediction: Starter

Kobe Elvis brings experience to the Oklahoma roster and will be one of their main three guards. He’s a savvy veteran who’s a strong facilitator and can operate off the ball as a shooter. He’s got good speed and will push the ball in transition. Elvis does damage in the pick and roll, both as a passer and sometimes as a scorer. He’ll have solid scoring nights here and there, but more often than not, he’s a facilitator first. His experience will be invaluable in this backcourt. Prediction: Key rotational piece

Brycen Goodine was one of the top-three shooters off the catch in Division I last season. He’ll play on the wing and gives the Sooners an elite shooter who’s money off the catch. Goodine has a high release, making it harder to contest his jumper. He’s got the ability to get hot and provide double-digit scoring for the Sooners, but will also likely have nights where he’s quiet. His minutes will likely depend on how much shooting versus defense OU needs. Prediction: Rotational piece

Jeff Nwankwo is an uber-athletic wing who was Oklahoma’s biggest surprise in the summer. And, though it was just summer practices, some even said he was clearly one of the best players on the team. Nwankwo would likely be a starter, but unfortunately, he will be out until at least December due to an Achilles injury, per Porter Moser. And although Moser says there’s a possibility to get Nwankwo back, it would be wise to expect not to see him for the duration of the 2024-25 season. Prediction: Redshirt (due to injury)

Oklahoma desperately needed a big who could come off the bench, provide rim protection, and be a threat in pick-and-roll situations. They get that with Mohamed Wague, who was banged up all summer but is fully healthy heading into the season. He’s no threat from outside; his damage will be done down low. The Sooners get a lot of length with Wague, something that’s certainly welcomed, and he’s a lob threat. The main question: can he stay out of foul trouble? Prediction: Key rotational piece

The kid from Dale, Oklahoma! A few things everyone knows: 1) Dayton Forsythe is a winner, 2) he will play hard, and 3) he’s an extremely tough guard. He’s, at his core, a point guard, but has been working a lot off the ball this fall. Forsythe is not a liability defensively and he’s able to get to his spots and set up others offensively. Heading into the season, he’s Oklahoma’s fourth guard. There will likely be times, whether due to foul trouble or injuries, when the Sooners will really need Forsythe. Prediction: Rotational piece

You are underappreciating what Sam Godwin brings to the table. He’s one of two returning starters for Oklahoma, and, while many may roll their eyes when Porter Moser says he’s taken another step forward, he’s actually taken another step forward. Godwin makes winning plays and does all the little things, evident by the fact that he led the country in offensive rebounds. He’s got a strong chance to be one of Oklahoma’s top three scorers on offense. You may even see him do something he hasn’t done at Oklahoma yet: attempt a few three-pointers. Prediction: Starter

Yaya Keita is entering his third season at Oklahoma, his second season being healthy. Oklahoma didn’t need him last season until they did, in the Big 12 tournament against TCU. He will likely be their fifth option at center, but you never know how things will shake up with injuries and foul trouble, something the Sooners learned the hard way last year. Prediction: Depth

A straight sniper from behind the arc and a plus defender. The lefty is a significant threat from behind the arc and has the ability to heat up fast. Defensively, he’s got good length to put on primary ball handlers, and he’s very versatile. He gives Oklahoma a veteran and versatile 3&D guy. Jones has been one of the most impressive players throughout the fall thanks to his shooting ability. He’s primed to be a starter and very important player for the Sooners this year. Prediction: Starter

Ah yes, Jalon Moore, last season’s breakout player. The athletic wing is back for another season and this time he’s the leader of the team. You saw him be, for the most part, the best player on the team last season. Oklahoma is expected to play at an even quicker pace this season, which will largely benefit Moore. He’s an incredibly versatile weapon for the Sooners, as he can guard 1-5, and play minutes at both the five and the four. Expect a big season from Moore, but don’t expect a huge scoring increase. Prediction: Starter

Some have said Duke Miles has a little bit of an unorthodox style of play, and don’t get me wrong, that’s not a bad thing at all. He’s a scorer, and he does a lot of it by attacking the basket. One underrated part of Miles’ game? His shooting. Expect him to be someone who can get hot from behind the arc here and there. He’s good at operating off ball screens, which is where he’s probably at his best offensively. Miles is a very, very important player for this team, though there’s some question if he can create consistently without screens. Prediction: Starter

There is a ton of potential with Kuol Atak, who will likely redshirt this season. He’s an elite shooter with a ton of length and natural shot-blocking abilities. He’s got loads of potential on the offensive end. He’s already added north of 15 pounds but will need to add more. He’s definitely a name to remember when thinking about the future of this program. If he can spend as much time as possible with strength coach Ty Terrell this season, that’s good for OU. Prediction: Redshirt

Jacolb Fredson-Cole is the dark horse on this team. He can guard 1-5, has great positional length, can put the ball on the deck and attack, can pass, and is extremely versatile. He redshirted last season but has really impressed this offseason. The main question with Fredson-Cole is how reliable his jumper is, which he’s worked on during the redshirt role. Expect to see him quite a bit off the bench for the Sooners. Prediction: Rotational piece

Glenn Taylor is a great late find by Porter Moser and the Sooners. He brings experience and defense to the table. He can put the ball on the floor and get to the paint, and he’s a solid three-point shooter. The Sooners will use him at both wing spots, and he should provide versatility on the defensive end, with the ability to guard other teams’ primary ball handlers. Taylor will be a good option for Oklahoma, though his minutes may fluctuate. Prediction: Rotational piece

Luke Northweather is a big Oklahoma will need this season, especially when other bigs are in foul trouble. He’s a plus shooter with great height. There’s potential there with Northweather, but the question is what his defense will look like. He may not get a ton of minutes out the gate, but with other bigs having previous struggles with foul trouble, they may need him in some crucial moments. Prediction: Depth