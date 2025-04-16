Oklahoma CB Jocelyn Malaska will seek a transfer

After one season back home in the Sooner State, Jocelyn Malaska is moving on.
The redshirt junior cornerback, who joined Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on in 2024 after two seasons on scholarship at Utah, has re-entered the transfer portal. He'll have two years of eligibility left at his next destination.
A native of Bethany (Okla.), Malaska flipped from Texas Tech late in the 2022 cycle and signed with the Utes as a three-star recruit. He battled injury throughout his two years on campus in Salt Lake City, appearing in eight games over his two seasons with the program. When he entered the portal after the 2023 season, the Sooners worked quickly to bring him back to his home state as a walk-on.
During his lone season at Oklahoma, Malaska saw action in just one game, as he collected a few garbage-time snaps in the Sooners' 51-3 victory over Temple.
Malaska's departure helps condense an OU cornerback room that's seemingly in need of one more impact addition, but boasts strong depth regardless. Gentry Williams and Eli Bowen project as the starters, while veterans Jacobe Johnson, Devon Jordan and Jeremiah Newcombe will provide rotational contributions. Rounding out the group is a trio of true freshmen in Maliek Hawkins, Courtland Guillory and Trystan Haynes.
