Oklahoma CB Jocelyn Malaska will seek a transfer

After one season back home in the Sooner State, Jocelyn Malaska is moving on.

The redshirt junior cornerback, who joined Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on in 2024 after two seasons on scholarship at Utah, has re-entered the transfer portal. He'll have two years of eligibility left at his next destination.

A native of Bethany (Okla.), Malaska flipped from Texas Tech late in the 2022 cycle and signed with the Utes as a three-star recruit. He battled injury throughout his two years on campus in Salt Lake City, appearing in eight games over his two seasons with the program. When he entered the portal after the 2023 season, the Sooners worked quickly to bring him back to his home state as a walk-on.