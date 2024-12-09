Oklahoma CB Kani Walker will transfer from the program

After three years in the crimson and cream, Kani Walker has decided to play out his last year of collegiate eligibility at a different program.

The lengthy cornerback will enter the transfer portal after a season in which he ceded his starting job to true freshman Eli Bowen, and eventually found himself battling Jacobe Johnson for snaps behind Bowen and veteran starter Dez Malone. He departs Oklahoma with 11 career starts to his credit, including eight in the 2024 season.

Over the course of his career at Oklahoma, Walker recorded 51 tackles (3.5 for loss), two interceptions and twelve pass breakups. The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Georgia native came to OU after spending his true freshman year at Louisville. He signed with the Cardinals as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021, and appeared in five games as a true freshman before entering the portal and making his way to Norman.

The Sooners move ahead into the 2025 season with Bowen locked in as a starter, and Gentry Williams is likely to reprise his starting role as he returns from an injury that cost him all but two games of the 2024 campaign. With Malone graduating, Johnson will battle for snaps with rising sophomores Devon Jordan and Jeremiah Newcombe, as well as a talented trio of incoming freshmen in Maliek Hawkins, Courtland Guillory and Trystan Haynes.