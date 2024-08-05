PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Oklahoma debuts at No. 16 in 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll

Bryan Clinton • OUInsider
Contributor
It's been a long seven months for college football fans, but the offseason is finally starting to wind down as fall camp is gearing up and the 2024 season begins to creep ever closer.

Today, another sign of the impending season was the release of the US LBM Coaches Poll, which precedes the AP Top 25 Poll by one week (Monday, August 12).

As Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners prepare to embark on their inaugural trip through the Southeastern Conference, the program will have its fair share of doubters. Still, in the initial 2024 poll of head coaches at FBS schools, OU checks in at No. 16.

The Sooners finished the 2023 season ranked 15th in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after a 10-3 campaign that ended in a 38-24 loss to Arizona in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

OU began the Brent Venables era ranked No. 9 in the preseason coaches poll before going 6-7 in 2022 and was the No. 20 team in last year's preseason poll.

However, heading into Year three under Venables, folks in and around the program feel that things are headed in the right direction, regardless of the noise surrounding the Sooners as they head into the SEC. While OU checks in at No. 16 in the country, it also ranks behind seven other schools in the conference — six of which it will play in 2024.

Preseason US LBM Coaches Poll
Rank Team Points 1st

1.

Georgia

1364

46

2.

Ohio State

1302

7

3.

Oregon

1228

0

4.

Texas

1223

1

5.

Alabama

1077

0

6.

Ole Miss

1019

0

7.

Notre Dame

969

0

8.

Michigan

944

1

9.

Penn State

889

0

10.

Florida State

867

0

11.

Missouri

808

0

12.

LSU

742

0

13.

Utah

665

0

14.

Clemson

657

0

15.

Tennessee

621

0

16.

Oklahoma

609

0

17.

Kansas State

416

0

18.

Oklahoma State

359

0

19.

Miami (FL)

292

0

20.

Texas A&M

273

0

21.

Arizona

230

0

22.

North Carolina State

216

0

23.

USC

199

0

24.

Kansas

186

0

25.

Iowa

148

0
Washington 123; Louisville 95; Virginia Tech 64; SMU 47; Memphis 44; Boise State 30; Auburn 25; West Virginia 22; Wisconsin 17; Liberty 15; Iowa State 15; Kentucky 12; Florida 11; South Carolina 10; North Carolina 6; UNLV 5; Maryland 5; UCF 4; Texas Tech 4; UTSA 3; Tulane 2; Texas State 2; Nebraska 2; Colorado 2; Appalachian State 2; Troy 1; Syracuse 1; Miami (OH) 1; James Madison 1; Air Force 1;
With games against No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 11 Missouri, No. 12 LSU, and No. 15 Tennessee on the docket, the Sooners' 2024 schedule might be the most daunting it has faced since the early 2000s.

Oklahoma is one of the most polarizing teams in America — which isn't uncommon — but it feels like there's even more on the line for this team coming into the year.

The Sooners will be subject to overwhelming judgment. Whether that is positive or negative is yet to be seen, but if one thing is certain, it's that the program's reputation is on the line as it enters unfamiliar territory.

