Oklahoma Drill: Softball is back

Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton preview the upcoming season for the Sooners and discuss the expectations for OU in 2025.
The season begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday against California State University Northridge.
Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton preview the upcoming season for the Sooners and discuss the expectations for OU in 2025.
The season begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday against California State University Northridge.
Notes, takeaways from OU's 97-67 win over No. 24 Vanderbilt
Oklahoma has officially announced adding Nate Dreiling and Wes Goodwin to the defensive staff.
OUInsider co-publisher Parker Thune answers members' questions about Oklahoma targets in the 2026 cycle
Here’s a breakdown of what Vanderbilt brings to the table and what OU must do to secure an upset on the road
Oklahoma has added to its defensive staff, and it's a familiar face for head coach Brent Venables.
Notes, takeaways from OU's 97-67 win over No. 24 Vanderbilt
Oklahoma has officially announced adding Nate Dreiling and Wes Goodwin to the defensive staff.
OUInsider co-publisher Parker Thune answers members' questions about Oklahoma targets in the 2026 cycle