Published Feb 4, 2025
Oklahoma Drill: Softball is back
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Jesse Crittenden and Bryan Clinton preview the upcoming season for the Sooners and discuss the expectations for OU in 2025.

The season begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday against California State University Northridge.