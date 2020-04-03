Oklahoma enters the mix for Louisiana WR Malik Nabers ... by offering at DB
Malik Nabers is one of the top wide receivers in the country and undoubtedly one of the best pure playmakers in Louisiana regardless of position.The three-star prospect tweeted his film at defensiv...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news