In the second game of the season during Brent Venables' first year, the Sooners led Kent State 7-3 at halftime. A year later, in the second game of the season, Oklahoma was up just 14-3 at halftime against SMU. It appears a pattern of slow starts in the first half of the second game of the season was continuing, as the Sooners led Houston by a slim margin of 14-6 at halftime.

The first half was a struggle for Jackson Arnold and the offense, but they caught a break early when Houston dropped a punt, setting up excellent field position for Oklahoma. Arnold capitalized with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Brenen Thompson, giving the Sooners a 7-0 lead. Arnold’s throw was solid, and Thompson’s improved route running, moving beyond his deep-threat role, was evident on the play.

After that early success, the offense hit a rough patch. Arnold managed to connect on a 33-yard pass to Thompson, sparking some movement. A few plays later, Arnold threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jake Roberts, marking Roberts’ first touchdown as a Sooner, which extended the lead to 14-3. It was a long-awaited moment for the Oklahoma native.

However, the offensive momentum faltered after the Roberts touchdown. The Sooners struggled with dropped passes, poor reads, and an ineffective run game, resulting in a stagnant offense for the final twelve minutes of the half. To highlight just how sloppy it was, the Sooners had three plays for zero yards in their final drive of the first half.

Defensively, while Danny Stutsman stood out with ten first-half tackles, the team struggled with tackling issues. At halftime, a Houston team that had been dominated by UNLV was making the Sooners sweat.

If you weren’t nervous when the Sooners led by just one possession at halftime, you certainly were when Houston completed a 44-yard touchdown, cutting the lead to 14-12, less than two minutes into the second half. Think it couldn’t get any uglier? Wrong. Arnold threw a pick on Oklahoma’s first offensive drive of the second half, giving Houston the ball while trailing by just two points.