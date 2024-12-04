Oklahoma flips three-star QB Jett Niu from Oklahoma State on signing day

In less than 48 hours on the job at Oklahoma, new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle pulled off one of the most stunning signing-day flips in recent memory.

Despite never having visited OU before, three-star Lehi (Utah) QB Jett Niu has signed with the Sooners, giving the crimson and cream its quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Four-star QB and longtime commit Kevin Sperry had flipped from OU to Florida State in late November.

Niu, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound pro-style quarterback, had previously been committed to Appalachian State before flipping to Oklahoma State in September. He'd remained committed to the Cowboys ever since, but Oklahoma offered Niu on Tuesday courtesy of a call from Arbuckle and Brent Venables. The young signal-caller wasted no time in jumping on the opportunity.

He joins an Oklahoma class that currently ranks in the national top 15 despite a relatively modest 19 total commits. The Sooners have signed 16 of their 19 verbals as of 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with only Alex Shieldnight, Michael Fasusi and Cortez Mills yet to put pen to paper.

Niu threw for 2,857 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior at Lehi High. That came on the heels of a breakout junior season in which he racked up 3,005 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. He joins an Oklahoma quarterback room that currently features rising junior Jackson Arnold, rising sophomore Michael Hawkins and redshirt freshman-to-be Brendan Zurbrugg.