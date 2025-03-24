Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather to enter the transfer portal

After three seasons at Oklahoma, Luke Northweather is on the move. The Jefferson City, Missouri native has entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.
Northweather redshirted his first year, then found himself in and out of the rotation during his redshirt freshman season. Early on, it seemed like he’d play a limited role, but when John Hugley went down with an injury, Oklahoma leaned on Northweather down the stretch. He saw double-digit minutes in each of the final nine games, including a seven-point showing against Iowa State.
This season, Northweather was initially on the outside looking in. He didn’t play against Stetson and saw no more than five minutes in Oklahoma’s first four buy games. But the Battle 4 Atlantis brought a turning point.
Northweather provided a noticeable spark, logging 14 minutes and scoring eight points on 3-6 shooting against Providence. The momentum carried into the Arizona game, where he played 21 minutes, contributing 10 points and seven rebounds on 3-5 shooting.
Conference play saw fluctuating minutes for Northweather. But when Sam Godwin’s knee injury sidelined him for the final four games, the Sooners once again turned to Northweather.
He answered the call. Against Texas, he played a season-high 22 minutes, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds while going a perfect 4-4 from the field. He followed that up with a solid performance against Kentucky, stepping up in Godwin’s absence and with Mohamed Wague in foul trouble. Northweather knocked down two threes, finishing with six points in 19 minutes.
With Northweather’s exit and Godwin out of eligibility, Oklahoma’s frontcourt depth now rests on Wague and incoming signee Kai Rogers.
