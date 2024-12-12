Oklahoma freshman QB Brendan Zurbrugg is portal-bound

With a path to playing time looking increasingly unlikely at Oklahoma, freshman quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg is moving on.

A native of Alliance, Ohio, Zurbrugg is a former three-star recruit who was a relatively late addition to Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class. The Sooners decided to take a second quarterback after locking down blue-chip legacy prospect Michael Hawkins, and Zurbrugg caught the eye of the OU staff as they perused the country for a quarterback that fit their vision.

A 6-foot-2, 207-pound dual threat who was a state champion hurdler in high school, Zurbrugg originally committed to Syracuse in June of 2023 before flipping to Northwestern a week later. He lasted only a few weeks in the Wildcats' class before the program dismissed longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald, at which point Zurbrugg flipped once again to Oklahoma. He was one of two Ohioans to wind up in Oklahoma's 2024 signing class, joining blue-chip safety Reggie Powers.

He had spent the 2024 season as the Sooners' fourth-string quarterback behind Jackson Arnold, Hawkins and seventh-year senior Casey Thompson. Zurbrugg will qualify for a redshirt and have a full four years of eligibility at his next destination.